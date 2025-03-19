Advertisement
Northern Advocate

Northland youth talk race relations in Race Unity Speech Awards

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Harshinni Nayyar, the 2024 winner of the Northland Race Unity Speech Awards, said the competition is important to foster open and honest dialogue about racial issues.

Northland rangatahi will have their say on race relations when the Race Unity Speech Awards regional final is held this weekend.

The annual Race Unity Speech Awards return for its 25th year with more than 150 students gathering around the country for the regional heats.

These talented young students from year 11-13 (ages around 15-18) will be speaking their mind and sharing their own personal heartfelt stories to inspire others to care about ending racism, as well as expressing ideas on improving race relations.

Eight Northland students will take part in this year’s regional competition on Saturday at The Whangārei Baha’i Centre, 82 Mill Road, Whangārei.

Former national semifinalist and last year’s Northland winner Harshinni Nayyar said she was thrilled to be part of the awards.

“It is important to foster open and honest dialogue about racial issues.

“Encouraging conversations that promote understanding, empathy and respect can address underlying prejudices and stereotypes,” Nayyar said.

“It is essential to actively listen to each other’s stories and perspectives, acknowledge marginalised communities' systemic challenges and work together to find inclusive solutions.”

The Race Unity Speech Awards are held in support of Race Relations Day on Friday. This year the awards’ topic is Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau – The Great Ocean of Diversity.

One previous national Race Unity Speech Awards champion; one national runner up and two national finalists have come from Northland.

Compelling personal stories and the fact that our regional champion Hannah Nayyer followed in the footsteps of her twin sister, who was regional champion the year before, were highlights from last year’s Northland heat.

Northland’s 2022 regional champion Joe Howells, who later went on to win the national title, was a Kerikeri High School student.

Some students like Nimish Singh, Northland’s 2021 champion, have gone on to play active roles in the national youth leadership programme established in conjunction with the Race Unity Speech Awards.

Regional heat winners will attend the semifinals, final and a national hui on the weekend of May 3-4 in Auckland.

For more info check out:

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RaceUnity

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raceunityaotearoa

Instagram: @raceunityaotearoa

