Harshinni Nayyar, the 2024 winner of the Northland Race Unity Speech Awards, said the competition is important to foster open and honest dialogue about racial issues.

Northland rangatahi will have their say on race relations when the Race Unity Speech Awards regional final is held this weekend.

The annual Race Unity Speech Awards return for its 25th year with more than 150 students gathering around the country for the regional heats.

These talented young students from year 11-13 (ages around 15-18) will be speaking their mind and sharing their own personal heartfelt stories to inspire others to care about ending racism, as well as expressing ideas on improving race relations.

Eight Northland students will take part in this year’s regional competition on Saturday at The Whangārei Baha’i Centre, 82 Mill Road, Whangārei.

Former national semifinalist and last year’s Northland winner Harshinni Nayyar said she was thrilled to be part of the awards.