Year 12 student Harshinni Nayyar of Whangārei Girls High School is the Northland Champion of the Race Unity Speech Awards, earning a spot in the national final of the event in June.

A Whangārei teen will take to the stage next month hoping to help eradicate racism in the country and unite its people after making it to the national final of the Race Unity Speech Awards.

After a series of regional heats last week, Harshinni Nayyar, a Year 12 student at Whangārei Girls High School, was declared the Northland Champion and named a finalist for the competition to be held in Auckland on June 17-18.

Takaimaania Ngata-Henare, a Year 13 student and head girl at Huanui College, last year’s Northland joint champion and national finalist, was runner-up.

Efforts to eradicate racism in Aotearoa and unite its people, despite differences, were remarkably displayed during the regional heats of the Race Unity Speech Awards, Northland coordinator Nancy Rishworth said.

Numerous regional events were held across the motu from May 1-6 for secondary students, using the Race Unity Speech Awards platform to voice their input on race relations in Aotearoa.

Strong communities of supporters heard these passionate calls from rangatahi in speeches centred around this year’s theme of Awhihia te rito – Nurture the Young.

Northland representative and finalist Harshinni Nayyar, in her speech acknowledged that whilst “It’s not like racism is overlooked. The government and local communities are taking initiatives” … but in the family setting … “the weeds of prejudice get rooted in young minds [of children] influencing their behaviour ... our tamariki need support and encouragement to unlearn prejudice and foster acceptance”.

Year 13 student Takaimaania Ngata-Henare, head girl at Huanui College, last year’s Northland Race Unity Speech Awards joint champion, was runner-up in the Northland part of the competition this year.



