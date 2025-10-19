Advertisement
Northland woman jailed for life after murdering cousin in jealous rage

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Kaytee Tahau murdered her cousin Saralee Moke and assaulted her own partner in April 2024 because she was jealous of the two. Photo / Denise Piper

A Northland woman who murdered her cousin in an “alcohol-fuelled jealous, angry rage“ has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kaytee Ngaire Tahau, 48, of Kaitāia, previously admitted murdering Saralee Moke and assaulting her then partner, Renee Bevan, with a weapon.

The incidents occurred on the night of April 3 and

