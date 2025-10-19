Justice Becroft said there were four aggravating factors in the murder: the fact that a large butcher’s knife was used, given its potential for serious injury; the fact Moke was stabbed twice; the premeditation in Tahau deliberately arming herself; and the extent of loss suffered by Moke’s family.
The assault against Bevan was aggravated by the fact that she had a protection order out against Tahau, and by a weapon being used on her head.
Justice Becroft gave a discount for Tahau’s guilty plea.
He also gave a discount for Tahau’s background, which she described as like being in the film Once Were Warriors: being exposed to violence and alcohol from a young age.
Justice Becroft said a minimum non-parole period of 11 years was appropriate, but explained to Moke’s family present in court that Tahau would only be released on agreement of the Parole Board and would be on life-long parole.
He thanked the family for their respect while listening to the sentencing.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.