



A woman accused of murder, following the discovery of a body at a Far North camping ground, has had her name suppression lifted upon her appearance in the High Court today.

Kaytee Tahau, 46, of Kaitāia has been charged with the murder of Saralee Moke following an incident at Houhora Heads Holiday Park in Pukenui on April 4, 2024.

Police were called to the address at around 12.30 am and located Moke with critical injuries.

Despite emergency efforts, Moke died at the scene.

Tahau has also been charged with assault on another female, Renee Bevan which allegedly occurred around the same time.

Tahau was arrested at the scene and appeared in the Kaitāia District Court shortly after.

Her matter was transferred to the High Court at Whangārei where she appeared via audio-visual link from prison and a not guilty plea was entered.

Tahau is being represented by Arthur Fairley however Matthew Ridgley acted for her today and a trial date was set for June 29, 2026.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

The matter is scheduled for a case review hearing on June 21, 2024, where Tahau’s appearance has been excused.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.












