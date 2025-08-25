Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland holiday park murder: Fight between women arose out of jealousy

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Kaytee Tahau has admitted murdering her cousin, Saralee Moke, and assaulting her partner Renee Bevan with a weapon in April 2024. Photo / Denise Piper

Kaytee Tahau has admitted murdering her cousin, Saralee Moke, and assaulting her partner Renee Bevan with a weapon in April 2024. Photo / Denise Piper

A Northland woman killed her cousin and assaulted her partner because she was jealous of how well the two were getting on, court documents reveal.

Kaytee Ngaire Tahau, 48, has admitted murdering Saralee Moke in April 2024 at Houhora Heads Holiday Park in the Far North.

She also admitted assaulting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save