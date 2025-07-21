In the High Court in Whangārei on Monday, Kaytee Tahau admitted murdering Saralee Moke in Houhoa on April 4, 2024. Photo / Denise Piper

A 48-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to murdering another woman, Saralee Moke, at a Far North holiday park last year.

The murder occurred at Houhora Heads Holiday Park in Pukenui - an idyllic spot north of Kaitāia - on April 4, 2024.

Police were called to the park about 12.30am and found Moke with critical injuries. Despite emergency efforts, she died at the scene.

Kaytee Ngaire Tahau was charged with her murder, as well as two charges of assaulting Moke with a weapon.

She also faced several charges of assaulting another woman, Renee Bevan, with whom she was in a family relationship with, including one charge of assaulting Bevan with a weapon.