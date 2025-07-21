Advertisement
Woman admits murdering another woman at Northland holiday park

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

In the High Court in Whangārei on Monday, Kaytee Tahau admitted murdering Saralee Moke in Houhoa on April 4, 2024. Photo / Denise Piper

A 48-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to murdering another woman, Saralee Moke, at a Far North holiday park last year.

The murder occurred at Houhora Heads Holiday Park in Pukenui - an idyllic spot north of Kaitāia - on April 4, 2024.

Police were called to the park about 12.30am

Save