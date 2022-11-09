The notorious black spot where many vehicles crash is at the base of Darkies Hill, where Wharf Rd meets Whangārei Heads Rd. Photo / Google Maps

The notorious black spot where many vehicles crash is at the base of Darkies Hill, where Wharf Rd meets Whangārei Heads Rd. Photo / Google Maps

A notorious black spot along Whangārei Heads Rd and the scene of yesterday's fatal crash has been noted for resealing this summer.

The announcement follows the death of a 77-year-old man, whose Toyota car left the coastal road at the base of locally named 'Darkies Hill' near Wharf Rd before 9.30am.

Senior Constable Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said the man, who appeared to be local, was heading into Whangārei.

"He's come around the corner and for some reason has gone out of control."

The man's car then dropped 2-3m down a bank hugging the road before landing upside down in the high tide.

Police closed Whangārei Heads Rd while responding to yesterday's fatal crash. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Whangārei Heads fire chief Paul MacDonald said the car was submerged in the water among the mangroves when his brigade arrived.

Bunn said had it been low tide there may have been a different outcome.

The bend at the Wharf Rd and Whangārei Heads Rd intersection is a notorious black spot for vehicle crashes and had always been in Bunn's 40-plus year policing career.

The Advocate understands four crashes occurred on the corner the day before Wednesday's fatal crash.

MacDonald said tyre marks left by the 77-year-old's car were two feet away from separate marks left by a car that crashed off the road on Tuesday afternoon.

That driver, who was not seriously hurt, was helped by a camp manager from HOLYground Parua Bay Christian Youth Haven at the base of Darkies Hill.

On October 17, a woman thanked passersby who had come to her aid after her car rolled off the road and down the bank in the same area earlier that day.

A photo shows emergency services in the distance responding to the fatal crash at the base of Darkies Hill. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Bunn suggested dropping the speed for the corner down to at least 70km/h.

"Especially as it's by the sea."

Bunn also recommended safety signage as a potential short-term solution.

Northland Transport Alliance general manager Calvin Thomas said they were aware of several accidents in the area in the past few weeks.

They would be investigating the site of yesterday's fatal crash to see whether any road factors contributed.

"We do not know the circumstances of this crash yet so we can't speculate about causes," Thomas said.

Bunn confirmed the investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything related to the crash to contact police.

Community concerns about the dangerous portion of road were raised during consultation in Whangārei Heads over the speed limit review, Thomas said.

"[...] we had identified this part of the road for resealing this summer."

He confirmed the alliance was also looking at other features such as safety barriers in various locations as part of the road safety improvement work.

Thomas cited the addition of barriers near the intersection of Pepi Rd and Whangārei Heads Rd - another high-profile crash site - as a good example of those safety works.

He said council contractors were installing temporary warning signs at the Wharf Rd site while they awaited further information from police.

The latest road death takes Northland's road toll to 29 - four shy of 2021's total of 33.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's fatal crash is encouraged to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.