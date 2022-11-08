A detour is in place, and traffic has been diverted via Mt Tiger Rd. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Whangārei Heads Rd near Parua Bay.

The crash occurred around 9.45am on a stretch of road between Crisp Rd, near the Parua Bay Tavern, and Wharf Rd at the base of locally dubbed 'Darkies Hill'.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

A complete road closure is in place between Owhiwa Rd (westbound) and Crisp Rd (eastbound).

Traffic is being diverted via Owhiwa Rd through Mt Tiger as police and the Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to the crash.

The closure was expected to be in place for some time, police said, and asked motorists to avoid the area.

The base of 'Darkies Hill' is a notorious spot for vehicle accidents. Just yesterday a car went off the road near Wharf Rd.

The Advocate understands the driver, who was not seriously hurt, was helped by a camp manager from HOLYground Camp which is at the base of the hill and on the corner of Wharf Rd.

On October 17, a woman took to Facebook to thank passersby who stopped to check on her after her car rolled off the road and into the mangroves in the same area earlier that day.

Fire, police, and paramedics were called to help the woman, who said she felt "blessed" to live in such an "awesome" and "caring" community.

Locals often warn motorists about the black spot, saying the road becomes greasy after rain and the traction is poor. It is also not uncommon for diesel spills to occur in the area near Wharf Rd.