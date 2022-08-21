Northland Experiences owner Mike Simm said there was a "real interest" in cycle tourism, with Northland only just being discovered as a cycle tourism destination. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland Experiences owner Mike Simm said there was a "real interest" in cycle tourism, with Northland only just being discovered as a cycle tourism destination. Photo / Peter de Graaf

After two long years of domestic-only tourism owing to the global pandemic, which ravaged their industry, Northland tourism operators are feeling buoyed by bumper bookings and are optimistic about the upcoming summer.

With New Zealand's borders fully open to visitors from anywhere in the world since July 31, the Aussies have already started flocking here, and better weather is sure to bring more international visitors to the North, businesses say.

And a new international campaign by Tourism NZ - which features Northland strongly - should help.

The Landing's director of hospitality Garth Solly said the general message was one of optimism.

"There are some really positive things happening in the market domestically and internationally.

"I can't wait; let's get through this winter and put the rain away and get into it."

Solly said there was "no question" international visitors would return to Northland.

The Landing, in the Bay of Islands, already had "really strong bookings", he said.

"Our summer is starting from spring this year - we're busy from October onwards.

"At this stage, there's not a lot of space in December and January, and even February and March are strong as well.

"We've still got bookings from domestic New Zealand, and also from Australia... and a return from North America."

Tourism operators were further buoyed by a new Tourism New Zealand campaign which launched on August 17.

Tourism New Zealand's first global campaign in two years, called If You Seek, includes a number of short films, one featuring kina-tasting in Ōmāpere. Photo / supplied

Tourism New Zealand's first global campaign in two years, called If You Seek, includes a number of short films featuring snippets and hints of destinations and activities across the country, including two films showcasing Tāne Mahuta in Waipoua Forest and kina-tasting in Ōmāpere.

Launching in New Zealand, Australia, USA, China, UK, Singapore, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea and Canada, the campaign takes a creative approach to destination marketing by inviting the curious to find out more about Aotearoa.

Solly said it was a "positive campaign that highlights the amazing reasons to come to New Zealand".

"What Tourism New Zealand has done is very positive and savvy.

"It still talks to the domestic market and it also reminds the international market about all the great reasons to come to New Zealand.

"It speaks to adventure, the outdoors, and the environment. Those are appealing traits.

"We will see pick up from that."

Northland Experiences owner Mike Simm said his biking and hiking tour company, and bicycle tourism in general, were "well-aligned" to the new campaign.

Simm said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the coming summer.

"In our niche, we're looking confident.

"Not confident about overall numbers, we haven't had a pick-up across the board how we might have liked, but for us Australia is looking good."

Simm said there was a "real interest" in cycle tourism, with Northland only just being discovered as a cycle tourism destination.

The interest was particularly strong from Australia "because they're interested in trail bike riding and guided routes", he said.

The Landing's director of hospitality Garth Solly said the general message among the industry was one of optimism. Photo / file

"We're looking good from October onwards until April next year.

"As a result, we've bought more equipment to cater for demand, for bookings which are higher than pre-Covid."

Statistics New Zealand and MBIE data showed June 2022 had the highest number of international visitor arrivals since the border was closed in March 2020.

Overseas visitor arrivals were 94,600 in the month of June 2022, up 43,100 from June 2021. The biggest changes in arrivals were from Australia, up 20,900.

Denise Fincher, who runs Bay of Islands-based Thunder Trike Tours with her husband Mark, said they've noticed a slight increase in bookings.

"They're coming in, but with the weather we've had, things are still pretty quiet for us. It will be picking up.

"The cruise ships are coming back, so that's exciting.

"We're getting bookings for March and April next year from cruise ships, which is a positive sign.

"With the cruise ships coming and the rest of the world opening, it'll be a nice summer hopefully."

Denise and Mark Fincher, of Bay of Islands-based Thunder Trike Tours, have noticed an increase in bookings coming up to summer. Photo / supplied

More than 50 cruise ships are booked for the Bay of Islands in October.

Fincher said the campaign was a good idea.

"Anything bringing people to the north is a good idea and will help all of us.

"People are looking to travel, but a lot of Kiwis are as well, so it will work both ways.

"People may still be a bit cautious."

Northland Inc destination general manager Tania Burt said the Northland films in the Tourism New Zealand campaign "speak to the cultural depth that the Northland region can offer the high-quality visitors, those who want to learn more about Māori culture."

"We are thrilled to showcase Tai Tokerau Northland to international and domestic markets.

"The films capture a taste of the unique visitor experience our region has to offer, enticing potential visitors north in the lead-up to the ever-important summer tourism period.

"We look forward to welcoming more visitors and whānau back to the region in the coming months."

Tourism New Zealand chief executive René de Monchy said there was intense competition as other destinations ramp up campaigns to capture the imaginations of travellers.

Because of our size and location, New Zealand would have to work hard to encourage visitation post-Covid, de Monchy said.

"We wanted to tap into the curiosity of our target high–quality traveller, who we know are adventurous and keen to dig beneath the surface of the places they visit, whether on the beaten path or not," he said.

TNZ research shows that around two-thirds of New Zealanders intend to take a domestic holiday in the coming year, and 42 per cent are motivated to visit a place they haven't been to before.