Brian Caulton and Sharron Beck from the Whangārei Harbour Marina Management Trust with the proposed marina site in the background. Photo / Tania Whyte

Local councils have approved rejigged plans for a new marina to cater for larger boats in Whangārei and construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.

In 2019, an independent commissioner granted consents to the Whangārei Harbour Marina Management Trust for a new 130-berth marina, just up the harbour from Limeburner's Creek and accessed off Port Rd.

It was expected to create up to 133 jobs during its two-year construction phase and pump nearly $10 million a year into Northland. The project had an estimated cost of between $12m and $13m.

Whangārei Marina manager Brian Caulton said after securing the resource consent, a review of the design for land reclamation determined the proposed method and costings were not the best.

More than 4000sq m of land needs to be reclaimed for a formed public access along the eastern edge of the reclamation that will link with the existing Hatea Loop walkway.

The cost of the entire project is now estimated to be about $15m, Coulton said.

"We are considering offering 25 berth licences for sale later this year to raise capital for the earthworks, which will begin at the same time as dredging works, and could sell more if needed but we prefer to sell them after construction."

Apart from pre-selling berths, the trust has secured a loan of $5m from the Whangārei District Council to help with the project.

Coulton said the number of berths has been pared down from 130 to 115 as the trust wants to build larger berths to cater for big yachts.

Dredging and landfill are expected to start in November.

Insufficient capacity for permanent and casual visiting yachts necessitated plans to build a new marina and Coulton said demand for bigger berths has continued unabated.

An artist's impression of the new marina off Port Rd.

The trust already manages the 177-berth marina at the Town Basin and 109 pile moorings at Kissing Pt. The new marina would meet the growing demand for berths for large yachts of up to 40m.

According to a report prepared by Market Economics, the local economy is expected to earn $9.4m each year on berthing fees, retail spending and tourism-related activities once the marina is fully functional.

Northland Regional Council publicly notified the consent application in September 2018 and eight of the 10 submissions received supported the venture.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment declined the trust's funding application for $7m from the Provincial Growth Fund.

In the 2015/16 season, the trust had to turn away 140 international yachts and more than 80 vessels on a waiting list.

Given the high demand for permanent berths, the trust expects Okara Marina to reach 100 per cent occupancy for permanent berths within three years of completion.

In the first year, the new marina's income is expected to be about $290,000 with expenses of $150,000, earning a profit of $140,000. By the time the marina is fully occupied, it could generate an income of $920,000 - an average of $7984 per berth. On average, permanent berth holders spend $40,000 annually on boat repairs and maintenance.