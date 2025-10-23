Around 2000 people marched through the centre of Whangārei, bringing traffic to a standstill for about 15 minutes. Photo / Denise Piper
Safe staffing levels, better recruitment and protecting their professions’ futures were the key reasons public service workers went on strike on Thursday.
The Northland teachers, nurses, dental staff, ACC workers, prison nurses, social workers, mental health workers and other health staff were among 100,000 people nationwide taking part in themega-strike.
Unlike the rest of the country, Northlanders had good weather for the rallies, which were attended by about 2000 people in Whangārei and several hundred in Kaitāia.
Whangārei-based sterilising technician and PSA representative Steven Grant said the purpose was much wider than just protesting wages; it was also about making a stand against issues like a lack of recruitment.
“It’s not fair, we need to look after ourselves and the problem is that we don’t – we put ourselves on the back burner for our patients.”
Strike unfair, unproductive, unnecessary, ministers say
The education, health and public service ministers called the strike unfair, unproductive and unnecessary in a joint statement.
Public Service Minister Judith Collins said the strike was a “stunt” that would not help anyone.
“The people paying the price are the thousands of patients who have had appointments and surgeries cancelled, and the hundreds of thousands of kids who will miss another day at school.”
Education Minister Erica Stanford said the Government is stretching its financial mandate to make an offer that means a base salary of at least $100,000 would be available to 66% of trained primary teachers and 76% of all trained secondary teachers.