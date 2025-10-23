Those striking included sterilisation technicians, laboratory workers, dental assistants and allied health assistants, who were not well paid, Grant said.

“These are lower-paid health jobs and we’re struggling with the cost of living.”

Whangārei Hospital emergency nurse Bridget Firth said she wanted to speak up because politicians did not understand what it was like to be a healthcare worker.

“We’ve been there when you are giving everything to save a woman’s life. As she took her last breath, that room went quiet – not because we gave up but because we gave everything ...

“Today is about those moments and making them loud.”

Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (centre) was at the Whangārei strike with her husband Korotangi Kapa-Kingi (left) and Sydney Heremia, who brought his dog Oscar to help support the doctors who saved his life in a recent heart operation. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangārei Hospital nurse Rachel Thorn said the result of not having enough doctors, nurses or healthcare workers is people dying.

“People have died in the last week due to unsafe staffing and there’s probably many more that we don’t know about.”

Signs at Whangārei’s rally included ones saying “healthcare still in crisis” and “safe staffing saves lives”.

The message was similar for teachers, who said the education system was in crisis.

Ōpua School teacher and NZEI representative Juliette Ridge said there was a huge need for more support staff and teacher aides.

Dental health worker Phrynette Pukeroa says she wanted to take a stand against short-staffing, with staff taking too long to be replaced. Photo / Denise Piper

“More than 5000 tamariki are currently waiting for learning support,” she said.

“Our children are the future of our country and they deserve the best start in life.”

Jodie Baldwin from Tikipunga High School said nationwide, there were 850 advertised teaching positions at the start of the year that could not be filled.

Kaitāia community supports Far North rally

Justice Gamble, a Far North resource teacher for learning and behaviour, said several hundred people attended the Kaitāia rally, representing all sectors.

The event was well supported by the local community and students, she said.

Several hundred people attended Kaitāia’s rally, which started at Te Ahu and progressed to the town centre. All sectors were represented at the rally, including good support from the community, organisers say. Photo / Supplied

“We had a lot of positive support from everyone in the community.”

Those striking were not only standing up for their professions but also standing up for the community, Gamble said.

“If we’re not there doing our mahi, there’s a massive void in our community.”

Gamble said New Zealand’s teachers are an ageing workforce and teaching has to be made attractive for young people.

Patients among those standing up for workers

Whangārei’s rally also received good support from the wider community, with students and patients among those marching through town.

One patient, Sydney Heremia, who marched with his dog Oscar in a carry pack, said he wanted to support the doctors and public health system who had recently saved his life.

Several hundred people attended Kaitāia’s rally from Te Ahu to the town centre. All sectors were represented, including good support from the community, organisers say. Photo / Supplied

Heremia has a genetic heart condition, cardiomyopathy, and had lifesaving surgery a month ago.

“I’m here to show support for doctors and the healthcare system.”

Clinical nurse specialist Gloria Ruwhiu, dressed in a purple wig and tutu, said she was striking because of the need for nurses to have safe staffing levels.

“Nurses are absolutely exhausted from working extra shifts.

“It’s not fair, we need to look after ourselves and the problem is that we don’t – we put ourselves on the back burner for our patients.”

Strike unfair, unproductive, unnecessary, ministers say

Public Service Minister Judith Collins, who criticised the strike as being politically motivated by unions, was mentioned in a number of signs. Photo / Denise Piper

The education, health and public service ministers called the strike unfair, unproductive and unnecessary in a joint statement.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins said the strike was a “stunt” that would not help anyone.

“The people paying the price are the thousands of patients who have had appointments and surgeries cancelled, and the hundreds of thousands of kids who will miss another day at school.”

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the Government is stretching its financial mandate to make an offer that means a base salary of at least $100,000 would be available to 66% of trained primary teachers and 76% of all trained secondary teachers.

The NZEI and PPTA unions turned these offers down, showing they are not bargaining in good faith, she said.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the average salary for both senior and registered nurses is $125,662, including overtime, a professional development allowance and penal rates.

Under the latest offer, nurses on the top step would have had a 2% increase in June 2025 and another 1% in June 2026.

Brown also criticised the union representing senior doctors from walking away from an offer that would have improved the pay and conditions of some of the most highly paid people in New Zealand.

Senior doctors did not strike in Northland, in part due to strikes earlier in the year.

