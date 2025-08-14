Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei Boys’ High rostering seniors home amid teacher illness

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Whangārei Boys' High School in Whangārei has rostered students home twice in the last week following staff sickness. Photo / NZME

Whangārei Boys' High School in Whangārei has rostered students home twice in the last week following staff sickness. Photo / NZME

More Northland schools are having to roster students home amid a perfect storm of winter sicknesses and workforce shortages.

Whangārei Boys’ High School rostered senior students home twice in under a week as almost a quarter of its teaching staff were sick.

The school is the latest to suffer from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save