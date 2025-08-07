Advertisement
Premium

Teacher shortages force Northland schools to roster students home

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Kerikeri High School and Northland College have had to roster students from home because of staff shortages caused by several factors including illness.

Two Northland schools have been forced to roster students to learn from home because of significant teacher shortages.

Northland College and Kerikeri High School told parents their children would be rostered at home at various times from the end of July and into August.

Kerikeri High School principal

