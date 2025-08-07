“Day-to-day relief staff have stepped in, but what that means is when the flu season hits, we haven’t had as many relievers to draw on.”
A message on Northland College’s Facebook page said the Kaikohe school planned to roster Year 9-13 students at home at different times from last Monday to the end of the month because of staff leave.
Principal Duane Allen said this was caused by “a culmination of things” including illness and staff attending professional development training.
“At this stage of the year it’s the illness that’s really hit us. We’ve had a lot of staff hit with the flu.
“We have a certain number of staff we can manage and cover with our limited relief pool but once we get up to seven to nine staff members ... it gets really challenging for us to manage.”
Allen said students were rostered from home last winter for similar reasons.
Allen said traditionally, the school struggled to fill vacancies.
Three staff were currently on a limited authority to teach, which enables people without a teaching qualification to teach in positions where there is need for specialist skills or skills are in short supply.
“The vacancies are still there but we don’t have applications from registered teachers to fill them,” Allen said.
“We’re not the only school that advertises and doesn’t necessarily receive any applications. That’s not uncommon.
“There’s a staffing crisis in the north.”
Ministry of Education leader of education workforce, Anna Welanyk, said schools often faced increased staff absences because of illness during winter.
“Rostering students home may be the only viable option to ensure safety and continuity of learning.”
Welanyk said the decisions were not taken lightly and were made at the discretion of each school.
“We understand the impact this can have on students and whānau, and we support schools in making the best decisions for their communities.”
Northland MP Grant McCallum said the student home rosters were an operational matter for schools to manage.
“Noone wants that to happen, but it can happen in winter with sickness.
“It’s clearly not ideal, but I’m sure the high schools are doing their best to manage it appropriately.”
McCallum said the Government was committed to boosting the workforce, along with improving the qualification system.
“The Government is working hard to train more teachers to have more teachers available.”
On Monday the Government announced aradical shake-up of NCEA that will see it abolished and replaced with two new qualifications at Year 12 and 13.