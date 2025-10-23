Gloria Ruwhiu is sending a message to Health Minister Simeon Brown: nurses need safer staffing.
She said nurses are tired but are constantly putting patient needs above their own.
It is not just workers throwing their weight behind today’s rally.
Sydney Heremaia and his dog Oscar are taking part. Heremaia as a patient, having had heart surgery for a genetic condition two months ago.
The NZ Educational Institute confirmed more than 40,000 of its members nationwide were striking for extra classroom support for children with diverse learning needs.
The Post-Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) said more than 20,000 of unionised secondary and area school teachers across the country were involved because of a lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations.
A 1% pay rise offer from the Government in August had served as a trigger; dubbed by the PPTA as “appalling” and the lowest increase in a generation.
The atmosphere at the strike in Whangārei was positive as thousands headed off on a march through town.
Traffic was at a standstill as people marched through central Whangārei.
Motorists had to wait 10 minutes for the march to pass. Some became irritated and began to push their way through.
She claimed the industrial action was a “stunt targeting the Government”.
“It is only by genuine negotiation that settlements are achieved. The Government is at the table with offers but the unions are out on the streets with megaphones.”
Education Minister Erica Stanford said the Government was stretching its financial mandate to make an offer that meant 66% of trained primary teachers will be paid a base salary of at least $100,000 within 12 months of ratification – up from the current 40%.
Health Minister Simeon Brown said the union representing senior doctors walked away from an offer which would have improved their pay and conditions.
“At Health New Zealand, average total remuneration for senior doctors, including overtime and allowances, is $343,500.”