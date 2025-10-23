“It’s about the future of our country. It’s about standing up for fairness, dignity and the essential services every New Zealander depends on.”

Phrynette Pukeroa, from dental, echoed Grant’s concerns. She said her main reason for striking was because her department is short-staffed and Health NZ took months to replace staff who leave.

The PSA’s Athol Ringrose said the strike is mostly about unsafe working conditions for health workers.

Gloria Ruwhiu is sending a message to Health Minister Simeon Brown: nurses need safer staffing.

She said nurses are tired but are constantly putting patient needs above their own.

It is not just workers throwing their weight behind today’s rally.

Sydney Heremaia and his dog Oscar are taking part. Heremaia as a patient, having had heart surgery for a genetic condition two months ago.

The NZ Educational Institute confirmed more than 40,000 of its members nationwide were striking for extra classroom support for children with diverse learning needs.

The Post-Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) said more than 20,000 of unionised secondary and area school teachers across the country were involved because of a lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations.

A 1% pay rise offer from the Government in August had served as a trigger; dubbed by the PPTA as “appalling” and the lowest increase in a generation.

The atmosphere at the strike in Whangārei was positive as thousands headed off on a march through town.

Traffic was at a standstill as people marched through central Whangārei.

Motorists had to wait 10 minutes for the march to pass. Some became irritated and began to push their way through.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins criticised today’s strike as unfair, unproductive and unnecessary, saying it should have been called off.

She claimed the industrial action was a “stunt targeting the Government”.

“It is only by genuine negotiation that settlements are achieved. The Government is at the table with offers but the unions are out on the streets with megaphones.”

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the Government was stretching its financial mandate to make an offer that meant 66% of trained primary teachers will be paid a base salary of at least $100,000 within 12 months of ratification – up from the current 40%.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the union representing senior doctors walked away from an offer which would have improved their pay and conditions.

“At Health New Zealand, average total remuneration for senior doctors, including overtime and allowances, is $343,500.”

Brown said the figure did not include any work carried out in the private sector.

“They also receive six weeks’ annual leave, paid leave for conferences and a fully paid three-month sabbatical every six years.”

Brown said the latest offer would have provided a salary increase of at least 5% over two years, with the ability to provide an additional increase for first-year specialists.

“These increases are additional to the $5900 annual step increase senior doctors receive until they reach the top of the 15-step pay scale.”

The average salary for both senior and registered nurses is $125,662, which includes overtime, a professional development allowance, and penal rates.

Under the latest offer, nurses on the top step would have had a 2% increase in June 2025 - an extra $2135 per year - with another 1% increase in June next year.

Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons criticised the Government’s priorities as being all wrong.

“The Prime Minister promised a laser focus on the cost-of-living crisis - health workers are still waiting to see evidence of that,” she said.

“Instead, they’re getting pay offers that expect them to go backwards while landlords and tobacco companies get big tax breaks.”