A Ministry of Education spokeswoman said there were 151 primary, secondary and area schools subject to the strike notice in Northland.

“Most primary and secondary schools will be closed, however we advise parents to check with their local school for information on school closures.”

About 1000 Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and more than 2000 NZEI Te Riu Roa Northland members will join the ranks among other public service workers.

Tauraroa Area School principal Grant Burns said his school had both PPTA and NZEI members who would be walking off the job on Thursday.

Burns said staff recruitment was an ongoing battle, and it was clear that salaries and conditions could not compete with what was on offer in Australia.

“Underpinning everything is a genuine desire for teachers to see our students well served and to have classrooms well-resourced and teachers who are at the top of their game, and not totally overwhelmed,” Burns said.

His school managed to get by with little effect on year groups from rolling strikes, rostering one year group home out of seven last week.

Burns said his school was “fully aware” of the implications for parents of younger students whose ability to work would be hindered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, schools such as Northland College, Whangārei Boys’ High School and Whangārei Girls’ High School (WGHS) rostered different year levels home last week and will be closed for instruction on Thursday.

In a notice to parents, WGHS principal Sonya Lockyer apologised for the inconvenience.

“Most schools in New Zealand are struggling at present to hire high-quality teachers and to retain great teachers,” she said.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Alec Solomon said there was frustration among “all parties” around the strike.

However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges in the recruitment and retention of quality teachers amid a “well-documented” shortage.

He hoped teachers and the Government could come to agreement sooner rather than later.

More than 400 Public Service Association members in Northland will join educators’ ranks on Thursday.

The majority of 1647 Health New Zealand and 13 corrections members in Northland who are part of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) also voted to strike.

Whangārei Hospital nurse and NZNO delegate Rachel Thorn said she was striking to highlight the “fast-deteriorating” health system and underfunded public services.

“The deliberate underfunding of public services across the country is leading to unsafe staffing, poor health outcomes and unnecessary death in our hospitals.”

She said Health New Zealand had not listened over the past year of bargaining and had not acted upon the changes requested.

“Therefore, they have left us no choice but to strike, to put pressure on the Government to increase the funding into health and resolve the issues we are putting before them.”

Health NZ has said all emergency departments will remain open on Thursday but will need to be kept for emergencies only.

Hospitals and healthcare services will continue to provide acute and emergency care – including maternity care, intensive care, mental health services, emergency department care, ambulance and district nursing services.

Patients in hospitals and facilities will continue to receive care.

Collins said the industrial action was “unfair and unwarranted” and said the Government valued nurses, doctors and other health workers as well as teachers, principals and teacher aides.

“We value all public sector employees.

“We have made numerous offers to key unions, and in some cases, these have been rejected without even being put to union members.”

A community hui with healthcare, education and Fire and Emergency NZ staff has been planned for October 22 from 6pm until 7.30pm at Semenoff Stadium.

Marches are planned in both Kaitāia and Whangārei on Thursday.

Rallies will be at the old Pak’n Save carpark in Kaitāia at 11.30am and at the Reyburn House Lane grassed area in Whangārei at 12.30pm.

