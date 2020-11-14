Northland Taniwha run over Waikato in Kaikohe ahead of semifinals

Northland's Scott Gregory came on midway through the second half and had an immediate impact with a try against Waikato in Kaikohe on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

When you have the union chief executive hooting and hollering in celebration, you know you've done a good job.

But it wasn't just NRU's Cameron Bell in joyous spirits as a faithful 300-plus person crowd at Lindvart Park made their voices heard, as the Northland Taniwha won in a dominant display over a lacklustre Waikato team on a scorching day in Kaikohe on Saturday, winning 28-17.

The Taniwha played some of their best rugby of 2020, redeeming a gut-wrenching loss to big brothers, Auckland, the week prior. While Lindvart Park saw more empty spaces than expected, those who came were rewarded with fantastic running rugby from the home side.

Both teams are welcomed onto the field at Kaikohe's Lindvart Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However, the faith of fervent Northland supporters would have been challenged when the visitors scored after just 75 seconds through captain flanker Luke Jacobson and a conversion to flyhalf Beaudein Waaka saw the Taniwha trailing by seven in no time at all.

Waikato continued in that dominant vein for the next few minutes and their hopes of a victory seemed to be bolstered when Northland first five Daniel Hawkins was taken off for an HIA check and didn't return.

In his place, came on hometown hero Johnny Cooper who was a late inclusion in the Taniwha 23, replacing Wiseguy Faiane.

With Cooper's introduction came a Taniwha resurgence, helped along by Northland veteran Rene Ranger. The midfielder, with ball in hand and little options on the halfway line, showed great leg drive to break two tackles and offload the ball to second-five Tamati Tua.

Northland's Tom Robinson (right) looks back as Waikato's Adam Thomson eyes up a lineout steal. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tua, unlucky with injury this season, put on an exquisite goose step to break the Waikato line before firing a perfect inside ball to Kerikeri halfback Sam Nock, who scored the home side's first try and level the score after 14 minutes.

A converted penalty to the visitors saw them take the lead momentarily before a sublime kick from Cooper put Northland into Waikato territory and a resulting lineout drive, caught by an industrious Sam Caird, saw prop Luatangi Li double the Taniwha's score to lead 14-10.

However, the young Waikato side were given a valuable boost when Northland prop Coree Te Whata-Colley threw a loose pass down the right edge which was intercepted by flanker Hamilton Burr, who then offloaded the ball to winger Valynce Te Whare who streaked away to score, taking a 17-14 lead into the break.

Northland fullback Matt Wright streaks past his Waikato opponent. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With a subpar second half performance against Auckland last week still fresh in the minds of Northland supporters, hope would have been sparse as the Taniwha emerged to face their premiership opponents for another 40 minutes.

However, Ranger continued his good form from the first half, nearly setting up another try five minutes into the restart.

While Ranger's efforts went unrewarded, a piece of Johnny Cooper brilliance soon followed as the young first five executed an inch-perfect cross kick to his captain, Jordan Olsen, who flew high above Waikato's Waaka on the right edge to claim the ball and score, reclaiming the lead.

Taniwha captain Jordan Olsen (left) soared like a bird as he claimed the ball in front of Waikato's Beaudein Waaka before scoring one of his side's four tries. Photo / Michael Cunningham

At 21-17 to the Taniwha with 30 minutes to go, errors crept into the Waikato game. With an average age of just 23, the young Mooloos looked out of ideas under the harsh Far North sun.

Taniwha reserve back Scott Gregory, controversially left out of the starting 15, showed his value off the bench with a scything run through the Waikato defence to score Northland's fourth try with 17 minutes remaining.

Things went from bad to worse for Waikato as talented centre Quinn Tupaia was given 10 minutes in the naughty chair for a late, no-arms tackle on fullback Matt Wright.

The visitors finally gained some ascendancy in the game's final moments as Waikato camped out in Northland's 10-metre, eyeing a third try.

Northland forward Tom Robinson (with ball) got through a power of work against Waikato. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However, in a reflection of Northland lock Tom Robinson's performance, the Taniwha held strong and kept the visitors out, confirming the 28-17 win.

"It's an absolute pleasure to play in Kaikohe and put a performance like that together for the locals in the heart of Northland, so very, very pleasing," Olsen said after the game.

The win saw Northland move to third in the championship standings. With a likely Hawke's Bay win over Taranaki today, the Taniwha would play Otago down south next weekend.

"[This game] gets us up and gives us some good momentum moving forward, the last few games haven't been what we were after in terms of performances, we knew it was there, the boys just showed up today which is key."

Northland captain Jordan Olsen was all smiles after the game. Photo / Michael Cunningham

When asked whether he would seek a position on the wing next weekend after his Kaikohe heroics, Olsen strongly denied such a move, saying he was quite happy with his role as hooker.

Ranger, who was out on his feet after the game, said it was the Far North factor which helped the home side stay composed after an early setback.

"I guess Kaikohe brings out a special [performance] in some of the Taniwha [players], but I think it all started off with the forwards, they set the platform and gave us good ball."

The satisfaction for Taniwha head coach George Konia was obvious post-match, after a tough second half of the season.

With plenty of motivation ahead of the semifinals, Konia said their future was in their own hands.

"This is definitely going to give us more confidence going into that semifinal, and finals rugby is all about who turns up on the day and who takes their opportunities."