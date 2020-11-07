Northland's long losing streak over Auckland continues

Jone Macilai was one of the standout players for Northland in their loss to Auckland at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A botched lineout dashed any hope Northland had of upsetting Auckland in a Mitre 10 Cup match at Eden Park this afternoon.

The 24-20 loss means Northland will now have to rely on the results of other matches to fall their way, with the last round of the regular championship to play next week.

Northland captain Jordan Olsen, wing Jone Macilai and halfback Sam Nock touched down for the Taniwha while Auckland's tries came from outstanding wing Salesi Rayasi and replacement Jarred Adams.

Northland led 8-0 at half time and it took Auckland until the 43rd minute to post the first points on the board, through a penalty.

Macilai, Rene Ranger, and fullback Matt Wright in particular were outstanding for Northland while Rayasi and halfback Jonathan Ruru shone for the home side.