Omapere Fire Brigade rescued a driver from this car after it was washed down a river near the township yesterday. Photo / Supplied.

Omapere Fire Brigade rescued a driver from this car after it was washed down a river near the township yesterday. Photo / Supplied.

Kaitaia is still virtually cut off this morning as floodwaters and slips keep the Far North town isolated from the rest of the country.

Strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday left the town detached from the rest of the region, with two big slips on the Mangamukas and flooding at Kaeo and on State Highway 10/Inland Rd at Lake Ohia still stopping vehicles getting to and from Kaitaia.

Several homes were evacuated and an elderly woman had to be rescued form her flooded home by IRB just south of Kaitaia. As well hundreds of homes were left without power due to damage cause to the top Energy network by the storm.

In the Hokianga, Omapere Fire Brigade saved the life of a motorist who had been washed down a flooded river in their car.

The worst of yesterday's rain — almost 200mm fell in some areas in the 24 hours to 6pm — was on the east coast between the Bay of Islands and Whangaroa, but by nightfall the pain was felt most in the Kaitaia area.

This morning state highways remain officially closed in four places around the Far North, while another is down to one lane due to flooding.

State Highway 10 north of Kaeo about 8am this morning as floodwaters appear to be receding. Photo / Marie Kerr

As of 9am today Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH1 remained closed at Rangiahua Bridge (between Okaihau and Mangamuka) and Larmer Rd (south of Kaitaia) due to flooding, as well as in Mangamuka Gorge (near Makene Rd) due to a number of large slips.

SH10 was also closed due to flooding north of Kaeo Bridge and at Lake Ohia (near Inland Rd). SH11 was down to one lane at Taumarere (near Waikare Rd, northeast of Kawakawa) but still passable.

Locals reported that some traffic — trucks and large four-wheel-drives — were getting through as the water dropped slightly north of Kaeo.

A number of cars remain in the floodwaters north of Kaeo Bridge after failing to make it through yesterday. Waka Kotahi urged motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel.

With rain expected to continue today no estimates of highway reopening times could be provided.

Joe Carr and Sarah Boniface, from Civil Defence, at the Rangitane Slipway near Kaitaia. Flooding prevention work there is being credited from preventing Kaitaia even worse flooding. Photo / Supplied.

As of 10am today SH1 at Mangamuka Gorge and SH10 near Hihi remained closed, according to a Far North District Council spokesman.

Trucks and vehicles with high road clearance could use SH10 north of Kāeo but that could change later in the day with high tide due at 1.10pm.

Top Energy said it's crews are continuing to reconnect Far North residents left without power overnight, mostly as a result of trees bringing down power lines.

As of 8am today 961 households were still without electricity, up from about 700 at 6pm on Thursday. The biggest outages were in the Whangaroa area (473 homes) and Peria (225 homes).

Vehicles stuck in floodwaters on SH10 near Kaeo. Photo / Marie Kerr.

By 9.30am power had been restored to Whangaroa and the number of homes without power across the district had dropped to just over 500.