A Whangārei Lotto player won $22,413 in Lotto's Second Division's draw on Saturday night.

A ticket sold in Whangārei was among 11 nationally that each won $22,413 in Lotto's Second Division's draw on Saturday night. The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Whangārei. A lucky Lotto player from Stratford won $1 million with Lotto First Division in the draw. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million. Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night. The winning Lotto numbers were 19, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 36 with the bonus number 14 and Powerball number 6.

Weather watch

Northlanders will need to keep an eye on the weather over the next few days with a strong wind watch and heavy rain watch both issued for the region. MetService issued a strong wind watch for Northland for 61 hours from 8pm on Tuesday to 9am on Friday, where northeast winds may approach severe gale levels in exposed places - a minimum mean speed of 90km/h or frequent gusts exceeding 110km/h. As well, MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland for 39 hours from 6pm on Wednesday to 9am onFriday. During this period there are expected to be periods of heavy rain where rainfall amounts may approach rain warning criteria - 25mm/h or more - especially in the north and east.

Youth stage robbery

A small group of youths armed with an axe and hammer robbed the Whangārei Liquor Centre on Sunday night. A staff member, who did not wish to be named, said three or four offenders smashed their way into the Maunu Rd shop and went straight behind the counter where they grabbed smokes and the till. A staff member present at the time took cover in a chiller at the back of the store. The offenders fled in a vehicle which was later found abandoned, police said. Inquiries into the robbery are ongoing and police asked anyone with information to on 105 or online, referencing file number 220814/1094. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meet the candidates

With the race for your votes in the local body elections now underway the Northern Advocate will be organising several Meet the Mayoral Candidate events across the region as part of its election coverage. Voting opens when voting papers are sent out to enrolled voters from September 16 and the postal vote closes at 12 noon on October 8.

Kohukohu wastewater resource consent

The Far North District Council wants Kohukohu and Hokianga residents to have their say on an application to renew resource consent for its Kohukohu wastewater treatment plant.

The application is notified under the Resource Management Act (RMA) by the Northland Regional Council (NRC) and the public has 20 working days to make a submission on the application. To read the consent renewal application and to make a submission, go to https://www.nrc.govt.nz/Consents/Notified-resource-consents. Submissions can also be posted to NRC Private Bag 9021, Te Mai, Whangārei 0143, or emailed to info@nrc.govt.nz. Under the RMA, submissions must also be forwarded to the applicant (Far North District Council) and can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz.



Correction

In the deadlocked 24-24 Taitokerau Rugby League Grand Final between the Waipapakauri Bombers and the Ōtāngarei Knights on Saturday, the win was awarded to the Bombers after extra time because they had scored the first points of the match. Due to an editing error the story in Monday's paper stated the Bombers were first to score after extra time. Last year's TRL title was awarded jointly to the Waipapakauri Bombers and the Ōtāngarei Knights after the 2021 Grand Final had to be called off due to the Covid pandemic.