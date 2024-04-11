Circus Kumarani "ringleader" Tania Bracey-Brown at the front with Jasmine Barker (left/back) and Savanah Erdos (right/back) at the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular at Semenoff Stadium. Circus Kumarani has a holiday programme planned for the next fortnight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

If you are wondering how to keep the kids entertained for the next two weeks, reporter Brodie Stone has compiled a list of indoor and outdoor activities fit for every budget and for everyone to enjoy.

Budding artists unite

Choose a day for your child to attend the holiday programme at the Quarry Arts Centre where they will learn skills such as clay, prints, painting and other art forms.

Prices vary from $20-$65 depending on hours chosen. To enrol your child, visit the website.

Holiday programmes at the Quarry Arts Centre have been popular for years. Pictured here is tutor Helen Hughes in 2017 showing Leah Macdonald how it is done while her sister Nicole Macdonald looks on. Photo / Tania Whyte

Make a splash

Whangārei Aquatic Centre is a low-cost and fun spot for the kids with something for all ages. There are two events planned just in time for the holidays.

A superhero pool party, worthy of DC and Marvel fanatics, will take place on April 19 from 11.30am until 1.30pm. Attendees are invited to don a cape, pop on a mask and be heroes for a day all the while enjoying all the event has to offer including pool inflatables, slides, the wave pool, games, music and even prizes.

The following Friday, April 26 will be the Easter Extravaganza wave rave. This event will also have inflatables, slides and waves, as well as an easter egg hunt to drag out the Easter fun just a little longer. The event is $9 per person or $6 if enrolled at SwimMagic.

Adventure into another world

Introduce your kids to the wonderful world of theatre with T he Tiny Show, an intimate play suitable for audiences 3 and up as well as hearing impaired audiences at ONEONESIX on Bank St, Whangārei.

Be entranced as a clown partial to pink wafers shares tales and fables that include characters such as a lonely wolf, jealous witch, and very sorry piggy.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $11.32 for children and the event will run from Sunday, April 14 until Tuesday, April 16. A range of times are available, so book online at Eventfinda.

Run away with the circus

Get your kids learning some new skills and making friends with Circus Kumarani’s holiday programmes. Not only are these available for ages 7 to 18, but they’re entirely free!

The programmes will be help from 10am until 2pm Monday to Friday at various locations, including Ruawai Primary School and Tangiteroria Sports Complex from April 15, and Selwyn Park Primary School from April 22.

Students must be signed in and out each day and enrolled in the programme which can be done at this link.

Make a feathered friend

The Parrot Place in Kerikeri is a great spot for the whole family to spend half a day. At the heart of the Bay of Islands it makes it a central spot for other activities.

Approximately 300 birds call the park home, and there are subtropical gardens to enjoy as well as a park and a coffee kiosk, in case a coffee or ice cream beckons.

The park is open seven days with admission of $14 for adults, $7 for children under 14, or a family pass for two adults and two children for $35.

The Parrot Place is just around the corner from the historic stone store as well as Kerikeri River Track, which stretches 3.5km and takes you past the fascinating old powerhouse and to the pristine Rainbow Falls.

Visit the historic stone store in Kerikeri after a few hours at the Parrot Place. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Learn about the ocean at Kiwi North

Kiwi North is an entertaining destination for all ages and these holidays there are plenty of opportunities to learn about marine life.

There are a range of dates and activities to choose from depending on your child/children’s particular interests, including craft sessions such as making marine mobiles, a mini magazine, printing as well as a seahorse encounter.

All dates, times and prices can be found on the Kiwi North website. Most activities are included with general admission.

Activities for kids and teens at Whangārei Central Library

From Tuesday, April 16 the library is hosting a range of activities and stories encompassing “all things cute” for ages 5 to 10. These events are free and there is no need to book, however, attendees must be accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a breakfast club for tween and teen-aged rangatahi, suitable for ages 10 and up. Snacks are provided. There will be craft activities available each day. This is a great opportunity for kids to make a few friends while the parents run an errand or two.

For a full list of dates and times, visit the library website.

Travel back in time

The Kauri Museum in Matakohe is hosting an online object hunt which can be done from anywhere in Northland.

Designed for school-aged children working on a desktop computer or laptop, they will explore a replica of a house from around 1880 until 1920 and hunt for historic objects.

The tour is free and is an interesting and engaging activity. Link to the activity is on the website.

