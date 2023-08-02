The Great Plate auction at the Quarry Arts Centre for 2023. Gallery Manager, Hannah Mitchell pictured with Pat George's 'Meet Matilda'. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Great Plate auction at the Quarry Arts Centre for 2023. Gallery Manager, Hannah Mitchell pictured with Pat George's 'Meet Matilda'. Photo / Michael Cunningham

If you’re looking for a snapshot of Tai Tokerau’s artistic talent then look no further than the great plate fundraiser at the Quarry Arts Centre.

It’s hard not to be struck by the bright colours and textures as you walk into the gallery as a range of plates, varying in colour, size, theme and material stare back at you.

But visitors to the Quarry Arts Centre will be met with that very sight starting on Thursday as the annual Great Plate fundraiser starts.

An impressive 90 artists will feature on the walls of the Yvonne Rust Gallery at the Quarry Arts Centre from August 3 until August 13, with two-thirds of the plates being hand-made by the artists themselves, gallery manager Hannah Mitchell said.

“Our artists are from every discipline, gifting their time and artistic energy to the great plate. This year we can expect to see mosaic art, glass, wood, textiles, upcycled as well as more traditional ceramic art.”

A classic kiwi view on this plate, featured at the Great Plate auction at Quarry Arts Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It’s an opportunity to showcase artistic talent but also the creative freedom of what a plate could or should be, Mitchell said.

Common themes include the ocean but there’s something different to see every year.

The longest-running arts centre in New Zealand has been hosting the event for more than a decade and it’s an ode to those who came before with a vision to bring the arts to Northland.

Bidders from across the country are likely to go home with a plate of their own at the end of the auction period - from Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga and further afield.

Carol Robinson's Box of Birds is one plate that features at the Great Plate auction. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Just one plate will not be able to be shipped due to its fragility, but even the largest and most complex of plates may be shipped, such as a stand-out piece from Carol Robinson whose ‘box of birds’ is removable.

In the past, she’s created stand-out pieces such as a plate of rats, and another of sheep.

There are long-running artists who have contributed again, including ceramic artist Marilyn Wheeler, Greg Barron of Glenbervie Pottery and Richard Darbyshire.

Mitchell said the action is an opportunity to get involved in an initiative that goes straight back to the Quarry Arts Centre, with proceeds to maintenance, kiln upgrades, buildings and other projects.

The plates are sold through an online auction and will go live today. A grand opening will also feature today from 5 pm at the gallery, with kai from Taimahi Trust.

You can see more about the opening event: www.facebook.com/events/1207472466580392

To place a bid, visit the website: quarryarts.org/events/great-plate/



