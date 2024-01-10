Whangārei Aquatic Centre assistant manager and gym co-ordinator Mo Taylor said there are lots of new faces in the gym in the New Year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland gyms and fitness centres are gearing up for an onslaught of new members who made New Year’s resolutions to better themselves by getting stronger, fitter and healthier.

While in early January many people are still in holiday mode, by the end of the month gyms usually experience an influx of new members which peaks in February when the kids have gone back to school and people are back in their routines.

But research shows many people who join a gym will drop out, and gyms will see a decrease in traffic after the first few months of the year.

The Northern Advocate spoke to several gym owners, fitness centre managers and a health coach to find out how to stick with it.

Whangārei Aquatic Centre assistant manager and gym co-ordinator Mo Taylor said while the pool was at “full capacity” from December through January, gym memberships were a different ball game.

Taylor, who has worked at the centre for 23 years, said gym membership sales usually “take a dive” in December, but January’s New Year’s resolutions “see them start ticking over again”.

“You get a few new faces in,” he said.

Of the newbies, about 50 per cent will continue to use the gym, while the other half drop off, Taylor said.

Taylor’s advice for sticking with a new fitness regime is “consistency”.

“Stay consistent, get a year-long programme written up and have regular programme changes to keep you motivated.

“Make sure you’re doing the right things to stay motivated. Ask yourself ‘what was your original goal to get started’?.

“What was the reason that made you join up in the first place? Stay true to that.

“It’s not a short-term fix it’s a lifetime fix.”

Gary-John Hill, from The Fitness Lab in Kerikeri, said new members should get advice from a trainer and not be afraid to ask questions.

Gary-John Hill, from The Fitness Lab in Kerikeri, said there is “definitely” an influx of people joining the gym at this time of year.

There are also older members who haven’t been for a while, who are suddenly more consistent.

The best thing new members can do is “set achievable goals”, Hill said.

“A lot of people say they want to turn up five or six times a week. That’s hard to maintain.

“Aim for something smaller, like two to three days a week and you’ll feel better.

“They’re small wins. Even just turn up and do something you want to do, even if it’s 20 minutes, you build from there.”

Hill said it’s important to set time aside for gym workouts and make it a priority.

Even if you don’t feel like it, encourage yourself to go, he said.

“You’ll never have a crap gym session; you always walk away feeling good about yourself.”

New members should get advice from a trainer and not be afraid to ask questions, Hill said.

“It’s like being in school. Don’t be afraid to be a beginner. It’s ok not to know things.

“You don’t need to go hard out straight away.

“By building slowly in intensity and weights you learn more about yourself along the way.”

Whangārei health and wellbeing coach Sarah Trass said for any resolutions, knowing why you’re doing them is key.

“It’s easy for people to pick things they think they should be doing.

“Things like they need to work on their health or go to the gym are common ones.

“But taking a little bit of time and going deeper about why you want to focus on that, and what will it enable you to do?

“Maybe it’s because you’ll feel stronger, or you can do those walks you always wanted to do.

“Ask ‘what does that look like?’ There might be other things you can do to help you feel stronger or walk for longer.”

Another way to keep resolutions is reflecting on your values, Trass said.

“I always get clients to assess what in life they really value, and what would help them align with that.

“I find those goals are fun because you’re moving toward things you want.”

Trass agrees breaking goals into bite-sized pieces is a good idea.

“That’s why some people stop, they go full bore right away with a goal.

“Stop and think what are smaller steps ... instead of going hard out straight away. That makes the goal more achievable across the year and it’s more sustainable.”

How to stay motivated

* Be consistent

* Keep your original reason for joining the gym in mind

* Set time aside for gym workouts and prioritise them

* Start slowly and increase frequency and intensity

* Don’t be afraid to ask gym staff questions

* Have regular programme changes

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, roading, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.



