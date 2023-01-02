Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Far North bird centre ‘Kerikeri’s best kept secret’

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Staff member Caleb Pearse with Zeus the blue and gold macaw. Photo / Jenny Ling

Staff member Caleb Pearse with Zeus the blue and gold macaw. Photo / Jenny Ling

It gets pretty raucous at The Parrot Place.

But that's not really surprising when you've got around 250 birds chirping and screeching in adjoining aviaries at the bird display and breeding centre in the heart

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate