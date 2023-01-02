Staff member Caleb Pearse with Zeus the blue and gold macaw. Photo / Jenny Ling

It gets pretty raucous at The Parrot Place.

But that's not really surprising when you've got around 250 birds chirping and screeching in adjoining aviaries at the bird display and breeding centre in the heart of Kerikeri.

Dubbed as "Kerikeri's best kept secret", the Mission Rd property set in subtropical gardens is owned by Vanessa Barratt and her husband Mark.

"We're Kerikeri's best kept secret," Vanessa said.

"It's different because it's my back garden and people don't know what to expect.

“Once you get people through the gates, they absolutely love it.”

The birds are housed in numerous aviaries, mostly in pairs for company.

There are two other large areas that contain a dozen or so birds that hang out and fly around together.

They include 50 varieties from around the world with exotic names like Indian ringnecks, red-tailed black cockatoos, king parrots, and blue and gold, and ruby macaws.

Their feathers are coloured the most vibrant range of blues, greens, yellows, and reds along with muted greys and dusty pinks.

There's Elmo the dancing macaw, who loves to be the centre of attention, though is a bit more subdued now that he's been paired with a mate.

And Snowy, aged 50, who relocated from the Browns Bay pet shop when it closed, is also "quite famous".

A little blue Indian ringneck sits on a post at The Parrot Place. Photo / Jenny Ling

"He's quite a character, he talks really well," Vanessa said.

"He asks for a scratch and asks for a beer. He'll say good morning beautifully."

Then there's the very friendly Pom Pom, a musk lorikeet.

“If she likes you, which 90 per cent she does, she won’t get off you so we have to come and rescue people.”

Customers include not only locals and domestic tourists, but students on school trips, members of Probus and RSAs, retirement village residents, and the odd tour bus.

"It's something different, it's not huge but it's very interactive if you want it to be," Vanessa said.

"That's what it's all about. We want people to hold the birds, it's all part of the experience.

"I love the interaction and I like having the birds out.

"Just seeing the kids and people come here absolutely scared to death and they'll walk out loving it."

The couple took over from the previous owners Peter and Pam 15 years ago.

Before that, they owned a pet shop in the UK which Mark ran, while Vanessa worked as a paramedic.

There are around 250 birds at the bird display and breeding centre in the heart of Kerikeri. Photo / supplied

"When we decided to move here, I'd already done 15 years as a paramedic and I'd had enough," Vanessa said.

"So we had to find something that was pet related. This came on the market and Mark said he wasn't that keen because it would be 24/7.

"He was right, it's a huge commitment."

Nevertheless, the couple made inquiries and had a friend visit the business and take photos so they could get a feel for the place.

"We came to see Peter and Pam and the rest is history."

The Barratts have since added a playground with a picnic area for families, and have introduced loads of new birds and a walk-through area.

They also sell a wide variety of feed, housing, and accessories from their on-site pet shop, which includes specialist avian supplies and pet supplies for dogs, cats, fish and small animals.

Their daughter Brodie helps out part-time, and they have six full-time and casual staff.

Out the back is the breeding centre where a range of parrots are hand-reared until they are ready for sale.

Vanessa Barratt, pictured with Maca, the sulphur-crested cockatoo says The Parrot Place is an educational place to visit. Photo / Jenny Ling

Currently, they have around 40 chicks in the nursery which will sell for between $250 and $700.

However, a flame macaw chick will set you back $8000 and blue and gold macaw babies cost a cool $7000.

Vanessa warns would-be buyers to know what they're taking on when they buy an exotic bird.

Some, such as macaws, live to be 80 years old, and "they can be messy".

"When we had birds in the house Elmo chewed all my curtain rings and the scotias...all the wood he chewed.

"The bigger birds do chew, and they need entertaining.

"You can't just put it in a cage and feed it every now and then. They need constant interaction."

Luna the blue and gold macaw. Photo / Supplied

This brings Vanessa to the topic of rescue birds, which they also take on when their owners can't take care of them.

Some have developed a behavioral disorder called "feather plucking" which is caused by stress and boredom from a lack of toys to play with, not enough foraging opportunities, or not enough interaction with others, either human or avian.

"All sorts of people buy them and don't realise what they're taking on or their circumstances change and we give them a good home."

The aim of The Parrot Place is mainly educational, Vanessa said.

"It's hard work and a huge commitment.

"The cleaning is constant.

"But seeing people's reactions; we get so many good comments.

"It gets people up close and personal with the birds.

“People don’t realise what good companions they make and how affectionate they can be.”