Northland Rugby Union and NorthTec team up for educational opportunities

NorthTec's acting CEO Jon Smith and Northland Rugby Union CEO Cameron Bell shake on a deal to work together to provide educational opportunities for the rugby community. Photo / Supplied

NorthTec and the Northland Rugby Union have established a formal partnership to create educational opportunities for the local rugby community.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding at NorthTec last week, Jon Smith, acting chief executive of NorthTec, and rugby union chief executive Cameron Bell putting their names to the document.

The MoU is designed to ensure that both parties work together to empower young people, male and female, in Northland to access support and education in the community.

It will ensure that NorthTec has opportunities to promote the benefits of tertiary education across the rugby community, and help members of that community gain access to further education.

The NRU will work with NorthTec to identify demand for educational programmes within the community, and promote access to education through the partnership.

"We are very pleased to be the educational partner to the Northland Rugby Union," Smith said.

"Working in partnership with our local team will help us to promote the importance of vocational training and education to a large group within our Te Tai Tokerau community. Rugby players are also seen as leaders, so their influence is significant."

Bell said partnering with NorthTec was a great opportunity to promote education and training, and performance sport.

"We're happy to connect people involved in rugby to the professional game, and to educational pathways beyond rugby," he added.

Both parties will look for opportunities to endorse training and educational programmes with a positive impact on the community.