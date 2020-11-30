Whangārei school kids to attend conference hoped to boost confidence

Tauraroa Area Schools teacher Andrea Cameron teaches Kokopu School students about a Kahui Ako collaborative art piece. Photo / Supplied

A conference for students from rural Whangārei schools aims to boost their confidence and make the transition to high school easier.

Held at McKay Stadium in Kensington tomrrow, the conference will bring together 80 Year 6 to 8 students from schools who are part of one of Whangārei's Kahui Ako (Communities of Learning).

Organiser and Tauraroa Area School teacher Andrea Cameron said

students from smaller area schools sometimes struggled transitioning to larger high schools.

"If you're from a small school and there are only four Year 8s, you only know those four people really.

"[You're] nervous and don't know what to expect," she said.

The conference will feature motivational speaker Jason Barrell and former All Black Eric Rush plus workshops and activities involving NorthTec Sport and Recreation staff and students, and Queenstown Resort College.

Cameron said Tauraroa Area School Year 10 students would help to run the conference and answer any questions the guests have.

"They'll be able to give them some inside info, the stuff that kids need to know on the first day - the student perspective," she said.

Participating schools are Purua, Te Horo, Pakotai, Poroti, Kokopu, Mangakahia, Tauraroa, and Waiotira.

Cameron hoped students would have fun and gain confidence.

"I want them to connect with others and learn new skills that will help them. For the Year 10s I want them to feel proud of who they are and what they've done and what they've accomplished."

Cameron said if the conference went well they would make it an annual event.