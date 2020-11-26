Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Motorists, truckies fed up with 'abysmal' Northland state highways

5 minutes to read

Jacklines managing director Jakob Honing said Northland state highways are way too narrow and there's hardly any seal left in places. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Motorists and trucking firms fed up with Northland's "abysmal and substandard" state highways say more needs to be done to make the region's roading network safe.

Northland's state highways are awash with repairs and roadworks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.