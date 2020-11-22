NorthTec's Māori Arts degree students exhibit their work from today

This work by Makuini Cherrington is part of NorthTec's third year Māori Arts degree students' exhibition.

NorthTec's third year Māori Arts degree students will open their graduate exhibition today at the polytechnic's Geoff Wilson Gallery at Raumanga.

The exhibition, entitled Haere Tonu (Keep Going or Continue), celebrates collectively that their responsibility as Māori is never finished or complete - but to do too much and not to go further is a reason to advance and to continue in all they do.

It features work from all three strands of the Bachelor of Māori Arts – Maunga Kura Toi. On show will be works of Raranga (weaving), Whakairo (carving) and Rauangi (visual arts).

The exhibition is full of rich kaupapa Māori artwork that has been tirelessly created by the 13 ākonga, and it celebrates their journey through visual narratives.

Part of a piece from Maree Amos that will feature in the NorthTec's third year Māori Arts degree students' graduate exhibition at the Geoff Wilson Gallery.

The exhibiting students for 2020 are:

Raranga: Awhina Creswell, Harry Waiomio, Maree Amos, Makuini Cherrington, Te Arahi Stokes.

Whakairo: Māori Erstich, Steve Marsden, Damian Mackie.

Rauangi: Frances Repia, Ngawaina Grace, Dave Snowden, Mere Taylor-Tuiloma, Freedom Yorke.

You can check out the students' daily progress and read their biographies by following their Instagram or Facebook page.

The opening starts at 6pm and the exhibition runs until December 4. The Geoff Wilson Gallery, part of the Toi Te Pito arts precinct on NorthTec's Raumanga campus, will be open from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, throughout the exhibition.