Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Ngawha prison inmates stoked with award for art and mentoring programme

5 minutes to read

The Redemption Arts team Beth Hill, Scott Picken and Sarah Parker who help inmates discover their creativity. Photo / Supplied

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Creative inmates at the Northland Region Corrections Facility are stoked to have scooped an award at this year's Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards.

The Redemption Performing Arts Whānau and Redemption Arts Tuakana Teina Mentors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.