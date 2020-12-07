New era for education in Rawene as locals poised to take over NorthTec site

Ipu Absolum (Waima), Janine McVeagh (Rawene) and Jackie Davidson (Kohukohu), of Te Puna o Kupenuku, are bringing the Rawene campus abandoned by NorthTec back to life. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A long-held dream of a community-run education centre is only days away from becoming reality in Rawene.

Hokianga residents have been fighting cutbacks at NorthTec's Rawene campus since the early 2000s, stepping up their campaign three years ago when the Whangārei-based education provider decided to mothball the 1ha complex.

NorthTec talked of reopening the campus at a later date but in April last year abandoned it altogether.

Now the Far North District Council, which owns the land, has signed a memorandum of understanding with a community group for use of the site.

If the deal is approved at the council's December 10 meeting, the campus will be leased to Te Puna o Kupenuku for three years with a right of renewal.

Working bee volunteers tidy up the Rawene campus abandoned in 2018 by Whangārei-based education provider NorthTec. Photo / Jessie McVeagh

Former NorthTec tutor and lifelong educator Janine McVeagh said the Hokianga residents' campaign started in 2002 when the then Northland Polytechnic started winding down the campus.

''So we're not fly by night. We didn't pop up last week and decide we want the campus.''

When NorthTec walked away in 2018 residents held a series of public meetings, took expert advice and set up Te Puna o Kupenuku as an incorporated society.

The group had no intention of becoming a training organisation, McVeagh said. Instead it wanted to manage the campus on behalf of the community for educational and training use.

Dallon August waterblasts the ramp during a working bee at Rawene's former NorthTec campus. Photo / Jessie McVeagh

NorthTec had used the site four days a week, 40 weeks a year, but the group wanted to see it used all the time by local groups as well as bigger providers.

''It's about creating a different model of education, not relying on an external provider coming in and telling us what we want.''

The shadehouse was already being used by Hokianga Harbourcare to grow native trees for riparian planting.

Jackie Davidson, also a Te Puna o Kupenuku member, said any courses would have to fit the kaupapa of sustainability and adhering to Te Tiriti.

The campus could also be used by distance learning students who didn't have internet at home or wanted to study in a collegial environment.

It would not be limited to tertiary education with a proposal, for example, to host a science fair for secondary school students next year.

Janine McVeagh attacks the greenhouse weeds during a working bee at Rawene's former NorthTec campus. Photo / Jessie McVeagh

Former school teacher Ipu Absolum said mainstream education had failed her people.

''This is about designing a system that is conducive to their learning,'' she said.

McVeagh said the plan was supported by the community board, local councillors John Vujcich and Moko Tepania, and the council's community development team.

It was also backed by Far North District mayor John Carter who was Hokianga county clerk 40 years ago when the land was donated by a farmer for educational use.

The group has inherited buildings which have been stripped bare without even a whiteboard left. So far they have hosted a series of working bees, an open day and a kōanga (spring) festival. A charity called Digital Wings has pledged 20 reconditioned desktop computers.

Te Puna o Kupenuku, which is so far entirely volunteer run, is applying for funding to hire a programme manager. It expects to rely on grants for the first year or two but aims to become financially self-sustaining.