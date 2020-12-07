Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New era for education in Rawene as locals poised to take over NorthTec site

4 minutes to read

Ipu Absolum (Waima), Janine McVeagh (Rawene) and Jackie Davidson (Kohukohu), of Te Puna o Kupenuku, are bringing the Rawene campus abandoned by NorthTec back to life. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A long-held dream of a community-run education centre is only days away from becoming reality in Rawene.

Hokianga residents have been fighting cutbacks at NorthTec's Rawene campus since the early 2000s, stepping up their campaign

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.