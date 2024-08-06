“You can’t beat officers on the ground in the area who talk to the people.”
The figures on the NRISU charges came to light following a parliamentary question by Labour MP Ginny Andersen to Police Minister Mark Mitchell in June.
The NRISU is an internal police unit, set up in November 2021 to target recidivist retail offenders.
A police spokesman said the unit works with the retail sector “to identify patterns of high priority repeat retail offending across the country, then works with district staff so they can apprehend the offenders”.
“The unit focuses on organised offenders or groups of offenders who have been abusive or intimidating towards retail staff and who have committed numerous offences.
“This is a much smaller proportion of the high volume of retail theft that is reported.”
Northland Chamber of Commerce president Tim Robinson said having a police presence “makes a difference”.
“We notice, and retailers tell us, when police are on the beat patrolling there is a downturn in retail crime.
“It’s a sad reflection of modern society. The nature of crime that police are dealing with... they just haven’t got the resources to deal with lower impact crime.
“Retail crime falls into that category.”
Robinson said he’s not surprised at the figures.
“A lot of businesses don’t have cameras, even if they observe someone shoplifting... the chances of them providing information to police is difficult.
“There are no means of police having a solid line of inquiry to go on. It’s challenging.”
Nationwide, more than 400 retail crimes were reported every day on average in 2023.
Locations include dairies, bottle stores, pharmacies, service stations, shops, stores, supermarkets, salons, restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, and shopping malls.