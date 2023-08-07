Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland businesses worry over escalating retail crimes

By
4 mins to read
Balbinder Singh of Bream Bay G.A.S says retail crime across Northland is a major concern. Photo/ Tania Whyte

Balbinder Singh of Bream Bay G.A.S says retail crime across Northland is a major concern. Photo/ Tania Whyte

Retail crime in Northland has shot up by 60 per cent in just five years, new data suggests.

Statistics from National Party spokesperson Mark Mitchell last month showed retail crime incidents in the region spiked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate