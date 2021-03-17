Northland public asked to keep an eye out for elderly woman with dementia missing in Whangārei

Riripeti (Betty) Hayward, 74, was last seen around midday walking away from The Warehouse in the Okara Park shopping complex. Photo / supplied

Northland police are urgently looking for an elderly woman with dementia missing from a Whangārei shopping centre since midday.

Riripeti Hayward, 74, who responds to the name "Betty", was last seen in the Okara Park shopping complex walking away from The Warehouse around 12pm.

She was described as being of Māori descent, an average build, and with short grey hair.

Hayward had reading glasses on at the time she went missing and was wearing a long-sleeve blue jersey, grey track pants, and a black sweatband to keep her hair back.

A police spokesman said they along with Betty's whānau were extremely worried about her as she has dementia.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Northland police on 105 or visit the nearest police station.