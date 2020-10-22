Northland news in brief: Concern for missing woman

Northland police are asking the public to help find missing Whangārei woman Amanda Semb (pictured). Photo / Supplied

Concerns for the welfare of missing Whangārei woman Amanda Semb has Northland police appealing to members of the public to help find her. The 35-year-old was last seen on October 8 leaving her central Whangārei address. She was reported missing on October 12. Northland police and Semb's family have concerns for her welfare and need to locate her to ensure her safety. Semb has blonde hair, is around 160cm tall and of medium build. If you have any information which could help police then please call them on 105 and quote the file number 201012/3587. If you see Semb, call police immediately on 111.

Free course for female farmers

Women keen to get into farming can enrol for a free NorthTec course designed specifically for them. Starting next month, it will be run by female tutors and will target women already working in the agriculture sector who want to develop their skills, or who want to retrain for employment purposes. The course will be fees-free and will include two Level 3 qualifications, this means learners can prepare for a variety of farm work without incurring a student loan. Learners will have work placements on real farms all over Northland - from Oromahoe to Portland. The course will incorporate advice and mentoring from female role models working in the sector, including representatives from the Dairy Women's Network, the Ministry for Women and local female farmers and industry experts. The programme kicks off on November 23, and runs until July 2021. Anyone interested in finding out more should contact tutor Melissa Bayley on 027 210 3599.

Luke Bird is back

Whangārei entertainer Luke Bird is bringing his show The Luke Bird Experience back after six years' nesting. The show was born in 2014 with reviewers describing Bird as New Zealand's version of Graham Norton meets the Royal Variety Show. This year the show will star vocalist Lavina Williams and Whangārei local Shaan Kloet who is currently playing Mary Poppins in Auckland's season of the show by the same name. Bird said a few of his own personalities will also make an appearance. The show is on Saturday, November 14 at Forum North. Bookings through eventfinda.co.nz

Waterfront barrier

The Far North District Council is to install a temporary safety barrier on the Mangonui waterfront "as soon as possible". A spokesman said materials were to be have been ordered on Tuesday, and work would begin as soon as they arrived. The barrier would be constructed with metal pipe, fixed to the outer edge of the road opposite the intersection of Thomas and Waterfront Rds, extending from the end of the existing boardwalk to the end of the carparks. It would be removed when the Mangonui waterfront redevelopment project was under way.

Debt clock ticks over

The Taxpayers' Union has launched its "official" New Zealand Government Debt Clock, to track the money politicians are borrowing (www.debtclock.nz). "Based on official Treasury figures, just the speed of the debt clock is terrifying," spokesman Jordan Williams said. "Every day the Government is piling on another $128 million. By 2024, every Kiwi household will effectively have another $112,000 on top of their mortgage.

Māori surfers hit Ahipara

Te Tai Tokerau will host Aotearoa's top Māori surfers this weekend as the region holds the Aotearoa Māori Titles competition for the first time in the competition's 25-year history. Held in Ahipara, Northland surfers will make up a strong contingent of competitors across multiple divisions. They will be led by Kauwhata Kauwhata (Ngāpuhi) in the junior divisions, as well as the likes of longboarder Isaac Johnston (Ngāpuhi), Jacob Buckle (Ngāpuhi) and the region's lone defending champion Indi-Lee Ruddell (Ngāpuhi). A total of 21 iwi will be represented at the event, which takes place tomorrow

and Sunday.