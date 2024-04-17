Police have uprooted a significant cannabis operation in Whangārei. Photo / NZ Police

More than 300 cannabis plants, worth thousands of dollars, were reportedly found by Northland police at a commercial property in Whangārei.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, of Northland CIB, said specialist police groups - including officers from the National Organised Crime Group - carried out a search warrant at the address on Tuesday.

There, they discovered the haul of cannabis plants.

“A large-scale enterprise like this can illegally generate millions of dollars if undetected,” Crawford said.

Police arrested two men, aged 36 and 38, found at the address.

The duo appeared in the Whangārei District Court today to face charges related to the cultivation of cannabis.

The 38-year-old faces additional charges including failing to stop and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, which police said was unrelated to the cannabis investigation.

Police were not ruling out further charges.

Crawford said the cultivation, manufacture, supply and distribution of controlled drugs continued to be a major driver in serious crimes.

" ... Police will continue to use our available resources to hold those who choose to engage in these activities to account.”

Police will allege in court that more than 300 cannabis plants were found at the address. Photo / NZ Police

People who see anything suspicious or have any information about money laundering and drug dealing within their communities are asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.











