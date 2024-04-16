Fast-acting Police work has landed one woman in custody after an alleged aggravated robbery in Whangārei.

Fast-acting Police work has landed one woman in custody after an alleged aggravated robbery in Whangārei.

A woman was inside her Whangārei home when a trio reportedly broke in and demanded her car keys.

She was allegedly threatened by the three women, who reportedly broke into the Ōtangarei home around 2.15pm yesterday.

Whangārei area commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said the woman fled to a neighbouring property and called police.

However, the trio allegedly damaged the woman’s vehicle and took several items before leaving.

Nordstrom said an 18-year-old woman was quickly arrested and appeared at Whangārei District Court today.

“This was a good result from staff working in the area who could act quickly as the information was coming in.”

Police were following strong lines of inquiry to track down the two other women.

The victim was being supported by police.

Nordstrom reassured the community that officers were working to hold the offenders to account.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or police.govt.nz. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.