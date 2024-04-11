Police officers feel that new cuts will discourage potential recruits from doing rural policing. Photo / Paul Taylor

Several current and ex-cops in Northland have voiced their disappointment at the newly proposed police cuts that will demoralise potential recruits to police in rural areas.

Last month, the Herald reported how officers in rural locations would have their subsidised rent of $22 a week hiked to market rates and certain allowances trimmed.

Police Deputy Commissioner for People, Leadership and Culture Chris de Wattignar has since clarified that there were no plans to have incentive cuts for cops in rural communities who were already in Police accommodation.

“While it is correct that Police has reviewed its housing policy, the new policy does not affect people who are already in accommodation arrangements with Police,” Wattignar said.

Several officers who spoke to the Advocate felt the policy would only have a negative impact on the overall recruitment of future rural cops in Northland.

“You’re not going to get young officers who especially have a family feel interested to police in a rural community. Because it’s not easy being a rural cop. So, to have the existing incentives taken away would be a bummer,” an officer said.

One cop said what made rural policing stressful and difficult was that there was usually one police officer looking after an entire rural community.

“What’s more is that all of these rural areas are isolated, and we do have a significant area to cover and many people to police single-handedly.”

Officers said during several callouts they observed that additional help from their colleagues was declined based on their unavailability or engagement in other callouts. But when they did come, it was “way too late.

“What if something serious happens? We can’t wait for two or three hours for help to arrive. And there is always a danger to attend a serious job by ourselves.”

One officer said the other important issue was that experienced cops were leaving the force due to the ongoing pay issue.

He said it was difficult to replace such officers since they had years of experience and most importantly had developed a good understanding of the community.

“For instance, if anything happens in my community. I kind of know who’s involved say for selling cannabis or meth. Because I have built that trust. But for new officers, they wouldn’t know what’s going on or who to ask?”

Wattignar said Police acknowledged the different challenges rural cops face compared with their urban-based colleagues.

He said it was aware of rural staff having to deal with isolation and also having to attend incidents on their own.

As a result, Police in late 2022 had launched its Rural Policing Enhancement Project to ensure those staff and their families have support in place, he said.

But Hatikvah Blue Hope founder, and former police officer, Allister Rose said not enough was being done to ensure the mental and physical wellbeing of Northland officers.

“If that was true, then we wouldn’t have so many rural and urban officers leave for other jobs or join police in Australia for better pay.”

From his experience, people did not join the police to become rich but to serve their community and ensure the public’s safety. And just like the rest, have a family to look after.

“However, the present conditions for cops are so bad that it is forcing them to look for greener pastures.

“And I’m not too concerned about them leaving, because I’d rather have them leave than go into serious depression or commit suicide,” Rose said.

His foundation, which represents 2000 police officers, has a large percentage of Northland officers who had reported excess stress and having PTSD from attending confronting crime scenes.

“We’ve had reports of several officers saying that they were not looked after properly, having family problems and taking up drinking to ease their stress.”

Rose said to top it off, Police has stopped any additional support through its wellness initiative. The claim was disputed by Police Headquarters who said it was continuing to provide wellness support across the country to all districts in line with its priorities.

Wattignar said Police continues to provide officers with 24/7 access to wellness advisers, referrals to clinical psychologists, access to the Employee Assistance Programme, a chaplaincy service, a dedicated Return to Work service and a comprehensive online wellness hub.

“We want to normalise the conversation around mental wellbeing and for all staff to be supported to have open discussions about their wellbeing and mental health without stigma.”

He said Police can also confirm it has a new offer to constabulary employees after the Government approved significant additional funding.

However, further comment could not be made because the collective bargaining process is ongoing.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.