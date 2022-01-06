Northland police search near Pipiwai, Whangārei, for missing man Kukama Waa

Land SAR Northland Team Leader Grant Brown and others from NLSAR, Far North Land SAR and Police SAR search for a missing 58-year-old Kukama Waa in bush at Pipiwai. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Land SAR Northland Team Leader Grant Brown and others from NLSAR, Far North Land SAR and Police SAR search for a missing 58-year-old Kukama Waa in bush at Pipiwai. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Police and Search and Rescue volunteers are searching a bush area near Whangārei as concern grows for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Personnel were searching near Pipiwai on Thursday in efforts to locate Kukama Waa.

Waa, aged 58, was reported missing to police on Wednesday night, but was last seen in the bush area near Pipiwai that morning.

Waa is hearing impaired and also has physical and mental impairments. He is described as Māori, about 5ft 8 (1.72m) tall, of large build, is bald and recently lost one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing blue-coloured tracksuit pants and a red shirt.

Police are searching for missing Whangārei man Kukama Waa.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and are working with the Pipiwai community to locate him. Local residents are being asked to check their properties for him.

The police Eagle helicopter has also carried out an aerial search of the bush area and about 30 members of police and Land Search and Rescue units from Northland are involved in the search.

Anyone who might have seen Waa is asked to contact police immediately on 111 and quote event number P049210284.