Northland news in brief: Body of missing man found, MPI spends $700K on peanuts

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor was last seen near the bridge near Bells Produce in Kaitaia last Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Missing man found

The family of a missing Kaitaia man have called off Saturday's search after police divers located the body of the 32-year-old.

Loren Ross-Taylor was last seen on the morning of December 8 at the edge of the Awanui River by Bells Produce, at the northern end of Kaitāia.

He is believed to have wandered off as he was being helped by police, who were called by concerned members of the public.

Ross-Taylor - believed to have mental health issues - reportedly had an injured leg at the time he went missing.

On Friday, the Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) combed the riverbed to find the "gentle" Northlander. They found Ross-Taylor in the river early on Friday evening.

The death had been referred to the Coroner.

Rotten boardwalk

Urgent safety concerns have closed a small section of a popular coastal walking track linking Ōpua to Paihia. A wooden boardwalk and bridge that span a tidal inlet was boarded up last week after it was found that support piles had been seriously weakened by rot and marine worms. An engineer's report has confirmed the structure could collapse. The boardwalk is located south of Te Haumi Beach near the entrance to the Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park off State Highway 10.

Peanuts for North

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is contributing nearly $700,000 to a new peanut-growing trial through its Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund (SFF Futures).

An additional $300,000 in cash and in-kind support comes from Northland Inc, Picot Productions, Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, Plant & Food Research, and local Northland. The peanuts will grow at seven sites in Northland, across both the Kaipara and Far North Districts, over the next two years.

Vineyard awarded

Far North vineyard Dancing Petrel has won Top Energy's $30K Business Development Fund. The 12ha vineyard was planted on the northern slopes of Paewhenua Island, which overlooks Mangonui Harbour. Top Energy launched its fund in 2014 to support local business ideas that have the potential to grow or diversify the Far North economy.

The money is either awarded in full to a single stand-out idea or in smaller amounts to several initiatives.

Grey Power petition

Grey Power Whangārei has started a campaign to put pressure on the Government to spend the $60m previously allocated for the Oruku Landing project on other community projects in the district instead. Grey Power president Jan Kini said there were numerous other projects in the city that were crying out for funding, such as an enlarged theatre and arts centre in Forum North, a new base for the Northland Rescue Helicopter, improved roading, a car parking building, and an even larger upgrade to the hospital, and the Hihuaua performance centre.