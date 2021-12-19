Multiple choppers bring large vegetation fire in Northland under control

Smoke from a large vegetation fire that took multiple helicopters and fire crews to put out in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

A warning has gone out for Northlanders to check conditions before lighting fires following a large vegetation fire that took more than 24 hours to bring under control.

Seven helicopters and up to 40 firefighters were deployed to the large fire on Norton Rd in Waiharara, off Kaimaumau Rd, in the Far North early on Saturday afternoon and they worked through until about midday today.

Part of the charred bushland forms the Department of Conservation wetland and other parts are in various ownership.

The fire tore through 250 hectares of vegetation before it was completely contained around midday while a small crew of eight firefighters were to have remained on site overnight and another crew will go back on Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Incident controller Kevin Ihaka said the fire got hold of a large area of inaccessible wet and damp land that forced fire crews to either wade through or use helicopters to get to the scene.

"Fortunately because it was quite a low-intensity fire, the helicopters were able to do much work. It's very wet and damp and normally at this time of the year, it's starting to dry out.

"But because of the recent rain, the fire burnt on the top of the ground and not into the ground which normally happens up here," Ihaka said.

He drove up this morning to relieve crews that worked overnight and will remain there until today.

His company Forest Protection Services is contracted to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Ihaka said it was a timely reminder for Northlanders to check weather conditions and fire status in parts of the region before lighting fires.

Nearby areas Awanui and Karikari Peninsula are in a year-round restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air, whereas the rest of Northland has an open fire season at present.

However, Ihaka said windy days could pose a danger.

"Even when fire conditions seem benign and although it's a lot wetter than it is at this time of the year, if there is wind, fires can spread quickly."

Incident controller Kevin Ihaka is urging Northlanders to check conditions before lighting fires, even when it's wetter than normal. Photo / /Michael Cunningham

Today, about 20 firefighters and six helicopters with monsoon buckets and another helicopter worked to put out the hot spots.

FENZ worked closely with the Far North District Council, iwi, local orchard owners, DoC and the helicopter operators to manage the fire and urged the public to stay away from the area before the blaze was fully contained.

Any person who lights a fire without a permit is liable for a fine of up to $300,000 or two years in prison.

More information on the fire season and type of fires that can be lit can be found at checkitsalright.nz.

The Kaimaumau wetland stretches 11km from the mouth of Rangaunu Harbour near Kaimaumau, northwest to Motutangi, south of the Houhora Heads.

It is the only remaining freshwater wetland in Northland that exceeds 1000ha, and its outstanding conservation values have been partially protected by designation of 955ha of the wetland as Scientific Reserve in 1984.