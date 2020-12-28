Northlanders warned about fire danger after lawnmower sparks a Waipū wildfire

An early 111 call helped Northland firefighters prevent homes in the path of the wildfire from being destroyed. Photo / Tania Whyte

By Karina Cooper

A smouldering scrub fire on Northland's coast had to be monitored overnight due to fears the large blaze started by a ride-on lawnmower could be revived by windy conditions.

The fire in Waipu Cove - while accidental - was an important reminder about the dangers fires sparked in the current dry conditions can pose for the region, Muri Whenua area manager Wipari Henwood said.

Firefighters from Waipū, Ruakākā, Portland and Maungakaramea used seven fire engines and trucks, alongside a helicopter piloted by Jay Bryant, to battle the Sunday afternoon wildfire - which threatened the secluded homes directly above popular walking spot, Waipū Caves.

A man had been mowing a section of his lawn near the caves when the cutting blades and blade belts on his ride-on lawnmower became clogged with long grass and a fire started.

Strong south-westerly winds, that reached speeds up to 20km/h, quickly spread the flames into nearby native trees and dry scrub which reached up a steep slope. The small fire swiftly grew into the size of an international rugby field.

"Before he knew it, the fire had got away on him," Wipari said. "It was moving pretty rapidly up hill."

A mowed strip on a grass roadway neighbouring the wildfire prevented flames from spreading further as the fire burned up to the spot but fortunately could not jump the roadway, Wipari said.

Maungakaramea firefighters stayed overnight on Sunday to ensure the smouldering ashes of the afternoon's blaze were not rekindled by the blowing south-westerly winds.

The windy conditions and difficult terrain, rather than the size of the blaze, warranted the assistance of so many firefighters from different brigades.

A wildfire in Waipū on Sunday was caused by a fire which started in a ride-on lawnmower being used at the time. Photo / Supplied

Crews were able to cut the fire off more easily and quench the burn after the helicopter had helped get on top of the blaze.

Even though the fire was an accident, it showed the ability of fires to "take off" in Northland's dry conditions, Wipari said.

A total fire ban is in place in Whangārei and Kaipara as the fire risk is deemed extreme.

Principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said this means no open air fires are permitted across the Whangārei and Kaipara districts and all fire permits have been suspended.

The ban on private use of fireworks also remains in place in the Karikari Peninsula and Ahipara township.

"It's too risky. In the current hot and dry conditions a stray ember or firework could easily start a fire which would quickly spread," Taylor said.

The Far North remains in a restricted fire season but fire permits are still suspended in the area until further notice because of the weather conditions.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire this summer.