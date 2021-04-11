Warning over backyard burning in Northland this autumn

Complaints about burning and smoke nuisance to the NRC's Environment Hotline average 252 each year. Photo / Supplied

Complaints about burning and smoke nuisance to the NRC's Environment Hotline average 252 each year. Photo / Supplied

Northland's chief environment watchdog is warning people planning to burn unwanted waste material this autumn to follow the rules or risk stiff penalties, including court action.

The warning by the Northland Regional Council follows an average of 252 burning and smoke nuisance complaints it receives each year, or 25 per cent of all incidents reported on its Environment Hotline.

Those breaching the rules are liable for enforcement action, which can range from instant fines of up to $1000, abatement notices and prosecution – the latter with the risk of much stiffer penalties – through the courts.

Kaipara, Whangārei, and the Far North are all in a restricted fire season, except Limestone Island where fires are prohibited due to the presence of biodiversity and wildlife.

"Autumn is a busy time of year for backyard fires. People might be burning off vegetation that was left to 'die and dry' over summer, or disposing of paper, cardboard or untreated timber. So they need to keep a few things in mind as they tidy up before winter kicks in," Councillor Joce Yeoman said.

In Northland without a resource consent, she said only burning of untreated wood, paper, cardboard or vegetation was allowed – and this still needed to be managed to minimise the effects on neighbours.

"Smoke from outdoor burning pollutes the air and can cause serious health problems. In particular, burning plastic emits toxic, unpleasant fumes – and frustratingly, it still happens in Northland."

Broadly, rules for backyard burning fall into two geographical categories. Outside the Whangārei urban area, Northlanders can light outside fires if they follow certain rules.

The ability to have outdoor fires does not apply when there's a restricted fire season or fire ban in place. Fire restrictions and permits are managed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

However, anyone who has a permit must still follow NRC rules.

"People living within the Whangārei airshed – which is roughly bordered by Kamo, Raumanga, Maunu and Onerahi – can only burn waste outdoors if they live on a property one hectare or larger," NRC group manager regulatory services Colin Dall said.

Dall said there were plenty of alternative ways to dispose of waste, whether people were in rural or urban areas.

"Compost, mulch or chip your garden waste, and add it to your garden for extra nutrients. Larger logs can be cut to size and used as firewood during winter."

Anyone wanting to report nuisance or illegal burning can contact the council's 24/7 Environmental Hotline on (0800) 504 639.

Full information on the rules around backyard burning – including a more detailed map of the existing Whangārei airshed, and a link to rules under the Proposed Regional Plan – is available from www.nrc.govt.nz/backyardburning.