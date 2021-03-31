Fire permits suspended indefinitely in Kaipara over fire risk

Fire permits in Kaipara have been suspended amidst a number of large uncontrolled fires in the past weeks. Photo / NZME

All active fire permits in Kaipara have been suspended indefinitely due to an increase in large uncontrolled fires over the past weeks.

Deputy principal rural fire officer Northland, Michael Champtaloup, said the suspension would remain in place unless the current wet conditions from recent sporadic rain on the west coast significantly lowered the fire danger.

"Despite the recent rainfall, soil moisture has been drier than the historical average. We are experiencing what is being called a 'green drought' meaning the vegetation has a superficial appearance of green but underneath is dry and very flammable."

Kaipara, Whangārei, and the Far North are all in a restricted fire season, except Limestone Island where fires are prohibited due to the presence of biodiversity and wildlife.

Champtaloup said he has suspended 104 active permits for various fires, including rubbish and clearing of land and vegetation. They would be reactivated as soon as the suspension was lifted.

"People can still apply for a permit and once they are approved, they'll be suspended. We're still watching the weather and will make a call on the fire status by Thursday — before the long weekend kicks in."

He said most of the large uncontrolled fires have been lit within one to three hectares, with the biggest being 30ha at Pouto Peninsula.

"These fires are mostly being lit by people who don't have a permit and they are mostly rubbish fires. The ground is still very dry right across the region but Whangārei and the Far North have had a bit more rain recently than the west coast."

Champtaloup said the only exception at present was lighting fires for cultural cooking such as hangi and umu, as well as burning infected beehives and the like.

He said a restricted fire season means people must apply for a permit for any outdoor fire and follow the conditions listed on their fire permit.

Northland's biggest blaze in summer was near Pipiwai Rd in early February when about 180ha of young pine forest was razed.

People are being urged to go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season status.