Fire in backyard sheds on Whangārei property under control

The fire at the Puwera property near Portland started in the sheds behind the house. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Multiple Northland fire brigades rushed to the scene of a blaze that spread through three sheds in the backyard of a Puwera property, near Portland this afternoon.

Crews from Whangārei, Hikurangi, Maungakaramea, Onerahi, and Portland responded to an emergency call around 4.15pm about a fire the size of 120sq m in three sheds on a property around 200m south of SH1 and Portland Rd junction.

Police were on the scene monitoring traffic which continued to flow freely.

Brigades were seen leaving the scene around 5.15pm with the burn now under control.