Fire at IDEA Services home in Kensington, Whangārei: Smoke alarm, sprinklers save lives

The fire occurred at an IDEA Services home on Simons St, Kensington. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Tragedy was averted in a home for disabled people in Whangārei yesterday by smoke alarms and an automated sprinkler system.

Fire safety officer Craig Bain said a fire broke out in a bedroom of an IDEA Services residence in Kensington about 6.30am on Thursday.

Five residents, some of whom have limited mobility, and one staff member were present at the time.

The fire set off the home's smoke detection system and alerted the staff member, who managed to get the bedroom's female occupant to safety.

The other residents were then also evacuated to an outdoor assembly area.

The blaze then activated the automatic sprinklers in the bedroom and hallway, dousing the fire and ensuring it couldn't spread.

The woman was taken to Whangārei Hospital as a precaution but discharged later that morning.

The bed, wall and ceiling in the affected room were fire damaged, and about half the house had water damage.

The incident showed the value of smoke detectors and automatic sprinklers, Bain said.

''Early warning from the smoke detector saved lives, and the sprinklers saved the house.''

Two appliances from Whangārei Fire Brigade responded.

Bain said the fire had started on the bed and may have been caused by an appliance. He was still working to pinpoint the precise cause.

It was not caused by a cigarette and no one at the home at the time was a smoker.