The search is continuing for the second fishermen missing off Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The search is continuing for the second fishermen missing off Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The body of a fisherman missing alongside his friend since Wednesday was recovered off the coast of Whangārei Heads on Friday. Police are continuing the search for the second man. Both had recently moved to New Zealand from India with their families.

Fatal crash

A Whangārei motorist died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree on Kamo Rd around 12.45am on Friday. A second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Later that day police were called to another serious crash involving a car and motorcycle. State Highway 10, north of Waipapa, was closed and the motorcyclist taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Postal warning

NZ Post says parcels for Mother’s Day need to be in the mail by Thursday if they are to be delivered in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Carpark celebration

Kerikeri residents and their canines are invited to the opening of a new carpark at Roland’s Wood off-leash dog park on Inlet Rd. The Friends of Roland’s Wood Charitable Trust is hosting the community event, which includes a sausage sizzle on Sunday from 9am to 11am. The carpark was jointly funded by the trust and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Pickleball success

Fourteen Northland pickleball players won big at a tournament in Albany. The players travelled down to the event and came back with bronze and silver medals. Tynaya Mane won bronze in the open singles event, while Joanie Irissarri and Betty claimed silver in the super doubles match.

Track action

Weed Action Native Habitat Restoration Trust is hosting a working bee on the Smugglers Bay walking track, Whangārei Heads, on Sunday. Meet at the Urquharts Bay carpark at 9am.

Police clampdown

Twenty-eight drivers in Whangārei and the mid-North received a $150 fine and 20 demerit points during a one-day police operation targeting drivers on their phones. Some of the excuses officers received were looking up the McDonald’s menu, driving slowly while on the phone, and “I was just turning it off”.

Chance to see quiz show star

Hospice Mid-Northland is bringing the Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace, from popular television quiz show The Chase, to Kerikeri on July 12. Limited tickets for tables of 10 are available for the fundraiser and can be bought from the iTicket website.

Boosting connections

Far North District Council’s Nothing-But-Net programme, which enables communities to connect to the internet by providing free public Wi-Fi, recently completed an extension into the Hokianga with hotspots now available at Ōpononi and Rāwene.

Volunteer awards

Volunteers in the play, active recreation and sport space can be nominated for Sport Northland’s Te Tai Tokerau volunteer awards. Nominations close on May 26 and can be submitted on the organisation’s website.

Have your say

Consultation on Mangawhai Community Park’s draft master plan closes on Monday. Kaipara District Council is seeking feedback on whether the draft plan needs changes before it is adopted.

Free exhibition

The Hundertwasser Art Centre in the Whangārei Town Basin is hosting a free outdoor sculpture exhibition. A new addition this week was Hand Holding Young Morepork by Susan Dinkelacker. The artwork pays tribute to those who care for young birds.



