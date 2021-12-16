Northland police find body of 'much loved' missing Kaitaia man

Loren Ross-Taylor has been missing in Kaitāia since December 8. Photo / Supplied

The family of a missing Kaitaia man have called off Saturday's search after police divers located their loved one, sadly passed away.

Loren Ross-Taylor, 32, was last seen on the morning of December 8 at the edge of the Awanui River by Bells Produce at the northern end of Kaitāia township.

He had found his way into the river and is believed to have wandered off as he was been helped by police, who were called by concerned members of the public.



Ross-Taylor - believed to have mental health issues - was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and knee-length pants, and reportedly had an injured leg at the time he went missing.

Family, friends, and strangers have been tirelessly searching for their "hugely loved" brother, uncle, and son but to no avail.

Loren Ross-Taylor (right), pictured with his nephew, has been missing for more than a week. Photo / Supplied

On Friday, their efforts were bolstered by the Police Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), who combed the river bed to find the "gentle" Northlander.

Fortunately, they were able to successfully locate Ross-Taylor in the river early on Friday evening.

His brother-in-law of 15-years, Louis Pretorius, said the family are finally able

"to come to terms with the news".

A Facebook post by Ross-Taylor's family announcing the update said they had been "deeply moved" and were "eternally grateful" for the help and support from both within and outside the Kaitaia community.

"It has been a trying time for Loren's family and while this provides closure on the search, they now mourn the loss of Loren, who was a much loved member of the family and will be sorely missed."

In a statement, police said their thoughts were with Ross-Taylor's friends and family.

His death had been referred to the Coroner.