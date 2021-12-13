Search continues for the sixth day for the missing man in Kaitaia, police and family appeal to the public

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor was last seen near the bridge near Bells Produce in Kaitaia last Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Family, friends and whānau of Loren Ross-Taylor are continuing their search and rescue operation to find the Kaitaia man who has been missing for almost a week.

Kaitaia Police are appealing to the public for help in locating 32-year-old Ross-Taylor.

His brother-in-law Louis Pretorius is heading the search operation and says the family is extremely frustrated and stressed.

They had hoped for the divers to be in the water by now, but the water kept rising because of the adverse weather conditions in Northland.

The last confirmed sighting of Loren was at about 10.45 am on Wednesday, when he was on the edge of the Awanui River close to the Awanui Bridge, at the northern end of Kaitaia township.

Police and Ross-Taylor's family have grave concerns for his safety. Police are making extensive enquiries to locate him and daily ground searches have been carried out in the area he was last seen.

People in Kaitaia, both individual and businesses had come together as a volunteer search and rescue team, said Pretorius.

"On the other night, we also have done a hell of a lot as volunteers and family members to make awareness of Loren.

"We have got a total of 5000 flyers, out of which we have distributed 3000 already. We are asking if anyone who wants to help, can help us distribute these flyers and raise awareness of Loren's missing.

"That's all we can do at the present point of time. It has been very hard and stressful, but we are really thankful for the overwhelming community support."

Ross-Taylor was last seen wearing a 2XL black t-shirt and camo shorts, had no shoes and left his keys, wallet, phone, and everything else behind. He weighs approximately 125-130 kgs, is 185 cm tall.

Pretorius urged anybody who saw Ross-Taylor or suspected it to be him to take a photo and send it to him on 0210481222 or alert number 105 for Loren Charles Ross-Taylor missing report.