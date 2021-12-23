Northland police scour Pipiwai area for alleged vehicle thieves

A large police presence has been spotted in the Pipiwai area. Photo / NZME

Police are currently hot on the heels of a pair allegedly responsible for the theft of a ute from a farm in Ruatangata West.

Details are scarce as the event continues to unfold but the Advocate understands a large police presence has descended on Pipiwai Rd, around 9km from Ruatangata West, to track the offenders.

The incident kicked off shortly before 11am today when officers were called to a nearby farm to investigate reports about a stolen vehicle.

Since then police enquiries have led officers to scour Pipiwai Rd, Puketito Rd, and McCardle Road - all adjacent to one another - in search of the pair.

A passerby described seeing police vehicles headed in multiple directions surrounding Wairua River, which stretches from Hukerenui Rd down to the top of the Kaipara Harbour.

Sergeant Tai Patrick, of Northland police, said officers had successfully located the stolen vehicle but were still attempting to track down the offenders.

The Advocate understands the duo may have taken a second vehicle during their attempts to escape police but further details were yet to be confirmed.

More to come.