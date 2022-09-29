"Smurfette" out selling raffle tickets in the Far North ahead of the Pink Ribbon ride this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Northland motorcyclists and classic car owners are encouraged to join in a ride to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation this weekend.

The third annual Northland Pink Ribbon Ride, hosted by the Let 'em Roll Social Riders, will start at 11am tomorrow , with registration from 9am.

The ride will leave from McKay Stadium in Whangārei, and head to Kaeo via the Bay of Islands.

There will be a stop at Phatt House Brewing, Haruru, with a second registration desk open from 12pm for riders from the Far North who do not want to ride as far as Whangārei.

Irlene, also known as Mama Bear, the Let 'em Roll Social Riders' events co-ordinator, said the group was hoping to get more cars on the ride this year.

Bikes ready to go at the Northland Pink Ribbon Ride in 2020. Photo / Supplied

"We open it up to bikes, trikes, hot rods and classic cars."

She said the group had been lucky they had been able to hold the rides every year since 2020.

"We came out of lockdown, which enabled us to have our first year's ride and within a week of having it, we were back in lockdown again.

"We've been very fortunate so far with Covid and with the weather."

Last year's ride raised more than $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation, and the first Northland ride in 2020 raised just over $7000.

"We're hoping - everything playing well weatherwise - we'll have another good year," Irlene said.

One of the dressed-up bikes from last year's pink ribbon ride. Photo / Supplied

Participants are encouraged to dress up in pink, and there will be prizes for best-dressed bikes, cars, people and even dogs.

The ride would finish at Kaeo Memorial Hall, where raffles would be drawn, prize winners announced and there would also be a silent auction.

The registration fee for the ride is $20 (cash only). Raffle prizes include a Bay of Islands holiday package and a chartered fishing trip.