Auckland Radiology Group is opening a clinic in Whangārei and it will have a high-tech positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) scanner - the first in the region. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland company is setting up a purpose-built radiology clinic in Whangārei that will include the only high-tech PET-CT scanner in Northland.

Whangārei and Northland communities are set to receive a major healthcare boost when it comes to immediate and local access to leading-edge imaging technology, which is a fundamental part of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Auckland Radiology Group (ARG) is planning a new, purpose-built radiology clinic scheduled to open in Whangārei in mid-2023.

The clinic will be equipped with the latest technology including a high-tech positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) scanner alongside state-of-the-art MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound equipment.

Auckland Radiology clinical director Dr Steve Merrilees said removing barriers to patients accessing healthcare has become a key focus for ARG, hence the expansion into Northland.

"At present Northland patients who need a PET-CT scan have to travel to Auckland for this essential service. For patients who are already unwell, this can be a daunting and time-consuming journey to have to undertake so we have decided to bring the service closer to the people we serve,'' he said.

"The pandemic has shown us that there are many reasons for our patients not being able to access the healthcare they require. Patients will not only benefit from increased local access to this essential PET-CT scanner, but will also benefit from minimal wait times for appointments and faster diagnostic results, which in turn enables their lead care specialist to provide the best possible healthcare treatment plans.

"A PET-CT scanner is an essential tool in the diagnosis and management of many advanced cancers including melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.''

ARG is part of the RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group alongside Bay Radiology and Pacific Radiology.

"With more than 140 radiologists working nationwide and 32 locally based to support Auckland and Northland communities, patients can rest assured knowing that if the need arises, highly specialised expertise is right on their doorstep,'' Merrilees said.

Northland general and breast surgeon Dr Vanessa Blair says having a new radiology clinic in Whangārei will benefit Northlanders, who will not have to travel to Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Dr Vanessa Blair, a general and breast surgeon from the Far North who practises in Whangārei, Kerikeri and Auckland, said the new clinic would be great news for patients in Te Tai Tokerau Northland, who until now have had to travel to Auckland for this more- sensitive scanning technology at the forefront of modern, individualised care of cancer patients.

"It is so good to see this service available closer to my patients' homes, which saves travel costs and inconvenience for them as well," she said.

"ARG has an excellent reputation for high-quality imaging. Having an option locally will help smooth the path patients and their families travel as they go through their diagnosis, investigations and cancer management."

Blair, who is the new president of the New Zealand Association of General Surgeons, said equity of access for people living in regional New Zealand is not just an issue in the public sector, but in the private sector, and having more access to high-quality imaging locally is a win-win for improved cancer care.

Mary Grigor, general manager ARG Auckland and Northern, is happy to confirm that detailed planning is under way for the new specialised Whangārei clinic.

"We have specifically chosen a centralised Whangārei site, providing easy access to highly advanced imaging radiology services for local patients, their whānau and those travelling from across the northern regions. We are pleased to be able to provide increased regional capacity to support our medical colleagues in the early detection and ongoing management of a patient's healthcare journey".

Full radiology services available from the new Whangārei clinic will include: PET-CT, MRI, CT, ultrasound - general, obstetric and musculoskeletal; X-ray imaging and specialised interventional services such as musculoskeletal injections - particularly beneficial in injury recovery management plans.

■ Such services are obviously well in demand in Northland, because this will be the second new radiology business offering ultrasound, and other scans, to open in Whangārei recently.

Earlier this year, Mangawhai couple Anna and Bradley Pope expanded their business, Kaipara Ultrasound, in Whangārei - next to Tui Medical in Maunu.